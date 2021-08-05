She had to have been introduced to canoeing by a summer camp counselor at age 12, her primary mission in those early days being to stay out of the water.

She had to have been diagnosed with hip dysplasia at age 14, derailing her Olympic dreams in track and field or basketball and leading her back to canoe — this time as a sport instead of a hobby.

She had to have latched onto the right coach, Zsolt Szadovszki, a two-time silver medalist in sprint canoe at the 1998 world championships, and move clear across the country, from her home in Seattle to Gainesville, Ga. to train on Lake Lanier, site of the sprint canoe competition at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Women’s sprint canoe, a discipline contested by men as an Olympic medal event since 1936, had to be added to the Tokyo 2020 program by the IOC as part of a gender-equity initiative, with races contested at 200, 500 and 1,000 meters.