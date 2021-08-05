In moments like that, Larry Crouser would tell his grandson to stop and enjoy the moment. In recent years, as he battled cancer and advanced into his 80s, Larry Crouser lost his hearing. His grandson would write him notes, and Larry would read them and answer him. In his hotel room in the Athletes Village, Crouser pulled out a marker and a square placard and started writing.
Grandpa,
WE DID IT
2020 Olympic
Champion
Crouser put the cap back on the marker and breathed a sigh of relief. He would not feel nervous again.
“That was the last note I wanted to write to him,” Crouser said.
The day before Crouser boarded a plane for Tokyo, Larry Crouser died. On Thursday morning, Crouser carried the note with him to National Stadium and won one of the best shot put competitions ever held. A red-haired, 330-pound obelisk from Boring, Ore., Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his first throw and then broke it twice again, setting it anew with his final throw at 23.30 meters, .07 meters shy of the world record he rewrote in June.
Crouser became first the U.S. repeat Olympic men’s shot put gold medalist since Parry O’Brien in 1956, another sign of American shot put dominance. Joe Kovacz, the reigning world champion, won a second consecutive silver medal with a heave of 22.65 meters, which surpassed Crouser’s Olympic record from Rio de Janeiro. New Zealander Tom Walsh defended his 2016 bronze with 22.47, completing the first-ever exact medal podium repeat in any Olympic event.
“We have such a rich shot put history,” Crouser said. “I’m excited we bring a gold and a silver back to the USA.”
Crouser’s grandfather, in his own way, was part of it. Larry Crouser lived in Gresham, Ore. all of his 86 years except for the ones he spent at war in Korea. He was never in a bad mood. He loved University of Oregon sports. He threw the javelin before he served in the Army. He raised three sons who became Division I track and field athletes. One of them, Mitch, became a U.S. discus alternate at the 1984 Olympics and had a son named Ryan.
Crouser took his first shot put throws in his grandfather’s backyard. On one side of the lawn was a patch of concrete. Larry maintained his grass in pristine condition, which explained the sand on the other end, which he used for leveling. Crouser would throw from the edge of the concrete, and the eight-pound shot still would land in the grass.
Crouser’s shots soon landed in the sand. He started backing up on the concrete. He won youth competitions. When he had a bad practice in middle school, he would return to Larry’s backyard. Larry would watch and instruct and sit on his perfect lawn while he smoked Camels. Every time, his grandson would leave at his best.
One day in eighth grade, Crouser backed up all the way to the edge of the concrete and chucked a shot clean over the sand. It tore a hole in the roof of Larry’s garden shed. Ryan returned the next day to repair it, but he needed a new place to practice.
He continued surpassing boundaries. Shot put took him in 2012 to the University of Texas, where he won four NCAA championships. It took him in 2016 to the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where he broke the Olympic record. It took him in June to the U.S. Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., where he launched a shot 23.37 meters (76 feet, 8¼ inches). The throw obliterated the 33-year-old world record held by Randy Barnes, whom Crouser studied as a child on grainy VHS tapes.
Because of covid restrictions, Crouser had not traveled to Oregon or seen his grandfather in person since Christmas 2019. But the trials had brought him home. After he won, he visited Larry in Gresham. He wrote on a piece of paper that he had broken the world record. He sat with Larry for hours. It would be the last time they saw each other. He learned later that Larry watched the record throw on an iPad thousands of times.
Crouser competed Thursday for the first time since Larry died. He thought about something Larry used to say. “It’s not how you end up,” Crouser said. “It’s how you get there.”
Crouser knew the high-90s heat would factor late, when the mixture of sweat and chalk on hands turned to slime. Crouser expended more focus and energy on his first throw than he typically would. He drove it 22.83 meters, a new Olympic record.
“Back in the day, probably it would have” changed the competition, Kovacz said.
In practice, Kovacz has thrown farther than Crouser’s record, so he remained a threat. He stepped into the circle for his sixth and last throw assured a silver medal. Kovacz unleased a throw perfectly online. He flexed and screamed — under perfect conditions, he believes, it might have been a world record. It thudded at 22.60.
The throw ensured the order, by now repeated so often it sounds like a law firm: Crouser, Kovacz and Walsh.
“Us three guys, we’ve been trading medals for all these years now,” Kovacz said, sitting on a dais with Crouser and Walsh. “It speaks to all three of us, every single time, we’re going to bring it. It’s an honor to be sitting here today.”
“These guys clearly didn’t get the memo it should have been a different order,” Walsh said.
Crouser still had one last throw. He spun in a circle and screamed as the shot left his right hand. It landed 23.30 meters away, yet another extension of his Olympic record. Crouser walked out of the circle and raised his arms.
Crouser could imagine if he made that throw in Larry’s backyard. The shot would have flown over the grass, the dirt, the garden shed with the fixed roof, a fence and into a neighbor’s yard.
Here, it cemented the best series ever in one shot put competition. Crouser’s shortest throw would have won silver, and second-shortest would have won gold. He had thrown the world record in his home state, in comfortable evening temperatures. This Olympic record came under searing sun in a strange place after a week spent spitting into a tube. It was not Crouser’s longest throw, but he believed it was the best of his life.
Afterward, Crouser donned a brown cowboy hat and marched to the stands. Someone gave the note he had written for his grandfather. He held it up for cameras and wiped his eyes.
“I know he would be proud,” Crouser said.
Crouser believed that maybe, somewhere, he was. Crouser does not plan to write his grandfather any more notes. As he threw Thursday morning, he felt Larry’s spirit. On the best day he ever had, in a stadium on the other side the world, Ryan Crouser had taken his last throws with his grandfather.