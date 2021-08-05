Crouser’s grandfather, in his own way, was part of it. Larry Crouser lived in Gresham, Ore. all of his 86 years except for the ones he spent at war in Korea. He was never in a bad mood. He loved University of Oregon sports. He threw the javelin before he served in the Army. He raised three sons who became Division I track and field athletes. One of them, Mitch, became a U.S. discus alternate at the 1984 Olympics and had a son named Ryan.