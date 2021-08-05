As Crouser heaved and Holloway paced, a rare feeling emerged: These two Americans had discovered exactly what it was they had been placed on the Earth to do, and they had toiled and refined those feats for years until they could do them as well as any men who had ever lived.
Crouser entered with the world record in the shot put. Holloway believed he could break one in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, a little more than a month after he had come as close as possible. Holloway may one day join Crouser in the ranks of world record holders. But in a surprise, while Crouser won his second in a row, Holloway will have to wait at least three years for his first Olympic gold.
It is hard for a 23-year-old, first-time Olympian to feel let down by a silver medal. But Holloway expected gold, and one of his idols upset him. Hansle Parchment, a 31-year-old Jamaican, ran down Holloway over the final hurdles and finished five-hundredths of a second ahead of Holloway, who had dominated the event since he turned professional in 2019.
Holloway crossed in 13.09 seconds, one of the best times this year, but Parchment stunned him in 13.04.
“I’m okay right now,” Holloway said. “The first loss of the season always sucks. To have it at the Olympics sucks a little more.”
Holloway had come within one one-hundredth of a second of breaking American Aries Merritt’s record of 12.80 seconds at the U.S. Olympic trials in June. His dominance in the event had made the gold medal feel almost like a formality. He was asked after a first-round heat who he viewed as his rivals in Tokyo. “Me, myself and I,” Holloway replied. “Respectfully.”
Holloway hopped at the start line and took a deep breath before he dropped into the blocks, puffing his cheeks. Holloway attacked the first hurdle and opened a gap between him and the rest of the field. The clock seemed his only opponent. Except he landed hard over the eighth hurdle and lost speed. Parchment ran a perfect race and added a gold to his 2012 London bronze.
Holloway was still young enough to have idols. He talked to Parchment early in the event and raced against him. “That’s someone I watched coming up,” Holloway said. “You just think about all the other ones. For him to be here, for him to be next to me, it’s a dream come true.”
At the moment Holloway blazed across the finish line, another American had placed his own world record under assault.
On his very first throw, Crouser heaved the shot 22.83 meters, nearly 75 feet, for an Olympic record. Crouser threw with a red ponytail poking out the back of an American flag cap. As he released the shot, the hat fell off his head. While Crouser kept spinning, before the shot had even landed, he snagged it behind his back.
Crouser showed why he could break the Olympic mark so casually — he broke it again on his very next throw, nudging it to 22.93 meters.
Just what kind of feat is that? On the eve of the Games, Crouser offered a primer for anyone trying to wrap their head around what those mountainous guys are doing in that circle.
“Go to the bowling alley and pick up the heaviest bowling ball that’s there,” Crouser said. “And then go to a basketball court and stand at the free throw line and turn around and make a three-quarter court shot with a bowling ball. If you did that, you did not break the world record. But you would have been close to medaling” at the 2019 world championships.
Crouser broke the Olympic record a third time on his final throw, at which point he had already secured gold over American silver medalist Joe Kovacs. Crouser finalized it at 23.30 meters (76-5). Kovacs moved up one place on the podium when he threw 22.65 (74-3¾) on his last throw.
The U.S. men’s 4x100 relay team added to its tortured history with a new problem: It just wasn’t fast enough. The foursome of Ronnie Baker, Fred Kerley, Trayvon Bromell and Cravon Gillespie finished sixth in its qualifying, not enough to make the final. The result means Noah Lyles’s Olympics ends without a chance to add to the 200-meters bronze he won Wednesday night.
Holloway had been headed to the top of track and field since youth. At Grassfield High, he won the indoor national championship in the pentathlon and 60-meter hurdles and high-jumped 6 feet 10 inches. He claimed Virginia state championships in the long jump, high jump and 110-meter hurdles and finished second in the 200 meters. He also scored 15 touchdowns for the Grizzlies’ football team.
Holloway attended Florida, where he would have been in the same dream recruiting class as Noah and Josephus Lyles had they not turned professional. As a freshman, he won the 60-meter hurdles national title while also running on the Gators’ 4x400 relay team — which finished second nationally — and long jumped.
Since turning professional in 2019, Holloway has dominated the world. He is still looking for a record, and surprisingly, he is still looking for Olympic gold.