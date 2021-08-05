Today in Tokyo
Wrestler David Taylor was going to get his gold if it meant he had to ‘rip my arms off’
CHIBA, Japan — David Taylor was about to lose the gold medal, the one thing he had wanted for years, that he had worked for endlessly. The last seconds of this 86-kilogram (189.5-pound) freestyle wrestling final match against Iran’s Hassan Yazdanicharti were ticking down, and he trailed by a point.
He had to do something.
So with about 20 seconds left before losing gold, he pushed hard off the mat, flipping Yazdanicharti over, crawling on top and holding on as hard as he could.
“I’m going to squeeze this gut wrench and I hope we don’t go back to our feet,” he later said he thought to himself.
For the first time, the U.S. Olympic men’s sprint team didn’t win a single gold medal
TOKYO — Late on the final night of the United States Olympic track and field trials, maybe a little high on the euphoria of victory, Noah Lyles offered his prediction for U.S. sprinting at the Tokyo Olympics.
“Shoot, I want all the sprints,” Lyles said. “Plain and simple. 100. 200. 400. 400 hurdles. 110 hurdles. 800. Men’s and women. Shoot, I want it all. And I don’t think I’m crazy for saying we could do it.”
At the time, it really did not sound crazy. On the men’s side, Trayvon Bromell had established himself as the clear favorite in the 100 meters. Lyles was the reigning world champion in the 200. Michael Norman was the fourth-fastest man ever at 400 meters. Grant Holloway was unbeatable in the 110-meter hurdles. Rai Benjamin had to face Karsten Warholm in the 400 meter hurdles, but his excellence gave him a chance.