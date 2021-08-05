The Tokyo Olympics are into the home stretch, with Friday’s action marking one of the final days of competition. U.S. runner Allyson Felix will be featured on the National Stadium track, where she will go for a 10th career medal — and seventh gold — when she takes part in the 400 meters. On the basketball court, Team USA’s women are a win away from a chance at gold, and they will meet Serbia in the semifinals with that opportunity on the line. And the top U.S. women’s beach volleyball duo will also play for a gold medal, with only a pair from Australia standing in the way. Follow along for live updates from the Games.

Today in Tokyo

  • Things looked dicey early for the U.S. men’s basketball team in its semifinal against Australia. But then Kevin Durant, as he has multiple times in this tournament, took over, leading Team USA to a gold medal game showdown with France.
  • The U.S. women’s soccer team won bronze Thursday with a balance of fun and intensity that has been missing from an otherwise perplexing and lifeless run through these Games.
  • Team USA wrestler Helen Maroulis didn’t match her gold-medal winning performance from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. But somehow, her bronze win Thursday felt just as big, maybe even bigger.
  • U.S. shot put ace Ryan Crouser leaned on his grandfather, who he lost the day before he boarded a plane for Tokyo, in defending his gold medal.
  • Boxer Duke Ragan had more to overcome in his gold medal match than just opponent Albert Batyrgaziev of the Russian Olympic Committee.
