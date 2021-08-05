The Tokyo Olympics are into the home stretch, with Friday’s action marking one of the final days of competition. U.S. runner Allyson Felix will be featured on the National Stadium track, where she will go for a 10th career medal — and seventh gold — when she takes part in the 400 meters. On the basketball court, Team USA’s women are a win away from a chance at gold, and they will meet Serbia in the semifinals with that opportunity on the line. And the top U.S. women’s beach volleyball duo will also play for a gold medal, with only a pair from Australia standing in the way. Follow along for live updates from the Games.