Since 1988, the 4x100 team has won 12 medals — but it has been disqualified 11 times, nine of which were because of errant handoffs. In 40 appearances in the world championships or Olympics over the past 109 years, the U.S. had never not won a medal or been disqualified in a race — until Thursday, when it clocked a 38.10 and was forced to listen to the announcer at the stadium list off all of the countries that had finished ahead: China, Canada, Italy, Germany and Ghana. The Americans’ frustration boiled over as they splintered from one another after the race.