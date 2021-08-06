In the thick swelter of Japanese summer, Felix ran once around a brick-red rubber oval and into forever. At her fifth Olympics and first as a mother, in the final individual race of an Olympic career that began in 2004, Felix won a bronze medal in the women’s 400 meters, which made her the most decorated female track and field athlete in history. Her 10 medals, six of them gold, place her in a tie with Carl Lewis for the most all-time in U.S. track and field.
The material prizes she owns draw an incomplete picture. In November 2018, Felix gave birth to Camryn. The delivery threatened the lives of both mother and daughter. After she spent weeks beside Camryn in the neonatal intensive care unit, Felix decided she would recover and train for her fifth Olympics.
Nike, the shoe company she had represented at four Games, offered her a reduced contract as she healed. The experience changed her. She had always been dignified and dominant while staying quiet about matters away from the track. Now, she wrote an op-ed decrying the treatment of women in track and field. She testified in Congress about the systemic disparities Black mothers face. She started her own shoe company built around the needs of female athletes.
She had always won medals. In the final years of her career, she inspired. Friday night, she could do both.
“Her legacy is showing everyone you can do whatever you want to do,” 24-year-old sprinter Gabby Thomas said.
