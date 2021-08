In the thick swelter of Japanese summer, Felix ran once around a brick-red rubber oval and into forever. At her fifth Olympics and first as a mother, in the final individual race of an Olympic career that began in 2004, Felix won a bronze medal in the women’s 400 meters, which made her the most decorated female track and field athlete in history. Her 10 medals, six of them gold, place her in a tie with Carl Lewis for the most all-time in U.S. track and field.