In the sweltering Tokyo heat, those disparate paths finally led to the shared peak. The veteran competing at her third Games climbed onto the podium next to a 31-year-old who, until this quadrennium, had played only indoor volleyball rather than the beach game. Ross took on that risk, hoping the competitive fire inside Klineman would ease that tricky transition, and it worked. Ross and Klineman defeated Australia’s Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in straight sets, winning 21-15, 21-16.
“People should realize what a risk April took to take me on as a partner,” Klineman said, “because when we joined together, I had less than a year of experience on the beach and was not playing at a high level. She just took my indoor experience into account and my goals and my motivation, and she felt how badly I wanted this. … She, I think, saw something in me that no one else did.”
Ross, 39, won the bronze with Kerri Walsh Jennings, a three-time gold medalist, at the 2016 Games. Four years before that, Ross earned the silver with Jennifer Kessy in London. She’s proud of those experiences, and “it wasn’t like I felt like I had to get back to the Olympics to avenge anything,” she said. But Ross still felt like she could pursue another Games.
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
As she searched for a partner, Ross didn’t prioritize immediate results. She wanted someone who could make it to the Olympics and have a chance to win a gold medal. The years that led to that opportunity mattered far less. After running into Klineman at a music festival — they joke now that they should receive VIP tickets there — Ross decided to give this partnership a chance.
They talked and they practiced. Klineman, an indoor volleyball star at Stanford who never made the Olympic team, watched hours of video, and she worked after making their tournament debut in 2018. There’s no “magic formula,” Klineman said recently.
“I don’t think you should look at her story and say, ‘Oh, it’s easy to transition to beach volleyball,’” Ross said. “Because it’s really hard, and a lot of people have not been able to do it. The fact that she’s been able to succeed at it is just a testament to everything that she has put in the last couple of years.”
Now that Klineman’s intense commitment to analyzing video has rubbed off on Ross, they watched about four hours of video the day before this match against Artacho del Solar and Clancy, who earned Australia’s first medal in women’s beach volleyball since 2000.
Despite the gulf in experience, Ross said she and Klineman thrive because of their mutual respect and their communication. They view the one-hour warm-up period as additional practice time. Klineman said her blocking hadn’t been great entering the semifinal match against Switzerland’s pair, which won the bronze Friday, but during the competition, it clicked. Before the tournament began, Klineman was “extremely frustrated with her serve,” Ross said, but that improved, too, especially in these recent matches.
“Not everything was seamless and went according to plan,” Ross said.
But they made it look that way. In the gold medal match, the duo only briefly trailed early in the second set. After that, they scored 10 straight points, and inched closer to the gold medal. Through this tournament, the pair lost only one set, and that came during pool play. The Americans advanced through the elimination games without dropping a set, even in the quarterfinal when they needed to beat Germany’s Laura Ludwig, the defending Olympic champion, and her new partner, Margareta Kozuch.
After Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor won three straight Olympic gold medals from 2004 to 2012, the United States couldn’t extend that streak with Ross stepping into May-Treanor’s spot in Rio de Janeiro. Now Ross and Klineman have reignited that U.S. dominance in the sport.
“This has been such a fairy-tale ending and dream experience for us,” said Klineman, who became seriously invested in trading pins with other Olympians during her time here.
Ross had never partnered with a younger player at the Olympics, but the 6-foot-5 Klineman, who can be a force at the net, turned into the ideal complement. The person who hardly had played the sport became an Olympic champion and the one who could help Ross rise to that top pedestal she had yet to reach.
“How this worked out and the risk that Alix took to come out onto the beach and all her hard work, it doesn’t happen without that,” Ross said. “I can’t fathom that it worked out the way it did.”