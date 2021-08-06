Spain, the gold medalist in 1992 and twice a silver medalist, has needed a decent helping of late-game heroics to get to this point. Things looked bleak for La Rojita in the quarterfinals when Max-Alain Gradel scored in the first minute of second-half injury time to give Ivory Coast a 2-1 lead, but Rafa Mir evened things up two minutes later and then scored two more goals in extra time in a deceptively hard 5-2 win. In the semifinals against the host nation, things were scoreless until the 115th minute, when Marco Asensio curled in a shot to beat Japan, 1-0.