This was when Steveson made his first takedown to cut the lead to 8-7. He stood back up, waited for the clock to start again and took a quick outside step; Petriashvili went for the move, then fell. Steveson started to run circles around him, looking for an opening. Seconds ticked away. He kept spinning and spinning, a frenetic hopeless pursuit, until at last he lunged and got credit for the takedown just before the match ended.