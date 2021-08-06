Later, none of the wrestlers who spoke in the Makuhari Messe Hall Friday night could remember something like this happening — a wrestler down three points with less than 20 seconds remaining in the freestyle 125 kilogram gold medal match, scoring two takedowns before time ran out. And not only two takedowns, but two takedowns of someone like Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili, an Olympic bronze medalist from 2016 and a three-time world champion.
Steveson sat back on his legs, stunned. Petriashvili lay on his back in disbelief. A group of American women wrestlers watching from the hall’s steel empty stands screamed. In a warm-up room behind the stands, wrestlers from other countries who had been cheering for the U.S. to lose were silent. The American coaches beside them started running all over the mats.
And the man who had pulled off the unimaginable didn’t know what to do.
“My head was flushed with everything,” Steveson later said. “I was like, ‘Wow.’”
A replay was requested by Georgia, and everyone stopped to watch the video screen above the match. The replay was slowed, second by second, but it was clear to see that Steveson had taken Petriashvili down an instant before the match had ended. The gold was Steveson’s.
Steveson, who was standing, dropped to his knees. Then he stood up and walked in circles. He spread his arms wide. He covered his mouth in what appeared to be a combination of shock and euphoria. Then he stood in the middle of the mat, this giant of a man, and did a backflip.
Because what else do you do when you weigh 260 pounds and have just won a gold medal?
“In those last final seconds [of the match] I was like, ‘I got to fire something off,’” Steveson said.
Steveson, named for the wrestling great Dan Gable, is just 21 years old. He is a promising heavyweight who just completed his third season at the University of Minnesota, where he was the national champion at 285 pounds. He had easily gotten to the final and even built a 4-0 lead. But Petriashvili came back, building an 8-5 lead with only seconds left.
This was when Steveson made his first takedown to cut the lead to 8-7. He stood back up, waited for the clock to start again and took a quick outside step; Petriashvili went for the move, then fell. Steveson started to run circles around him, looking for an opening. Seconds ticked away. He kept spinning and spinning, a frenetic hopeless pursuit, until at last he lunged and got credit for the takedown just before the match ended.
The scoreboard changed: 10-8 Steveson, and a gold medal.
“What I pulled out in this match is something from deep inside that you have to do it sometimes,” Steveson said. “You have to give your best heart, you got to lay it on the line, whether you’re gassed out or you got full energy.”
As Steveson strutted around the ring, unsure what to do with the American flag handed to him by the coaches — did he hold it above his head or wrap it around his shoulders? — Petriashvili slumped off the mat and through the tunnel to the warm-up room. Once inside the tunnel beneath the stands, he screamed. It was an anguished scream, and it echoed throughout the barren arena.
“I feel like on the second-to-last takedown when the ref blew us up real quick, I feel he went into panic mode a little bit,” Steveson said. “He’s a great wrestler and he’s going to fight off the last few seconds, I just had a little more in me, I had that fire in me. I wanted it more.”
In a room behind the stands, U.S. men’s freestyle 74 kilogram bronze medalist Kyle Dake missed the comeback, as the television had been turned off. Eventually, though, he got to see.
“There was what? .7 seconds on the clock when he got his last takedown?” Dake said. “Dude, what the heck? That dude is incredible.”
Steveson makes such moves all the time in practices, Dake said. The other American wrestlers are used to it. There have been a few times Dake and Steveson have wrestled a bit and Dake is always stunned.
“His footwork is insane, his speed is insane, his misdirection is insane,” Dake said. “He’s something special.”
An hour after the match, Steveson walked around the arena still surprised. He said it still didn’t seem real. He wasn’t sure what to think. People kept asking him how he felt and he couldn’t answer.
“That was a match for the century and I’m going to watch that match forever,” he said.
A few minutes before, one of the Georgia coaches had been in the very same area where Steveson stood now. The man walked circles in disbelief. He leaned on a railing and stared blankly at nothing before putting his head in his hands.
Petriashvili still couldn’t believe what happened, either. When the wrestlers were brought back out for the medal ceremony, Petriashvili stood beside Steveson on the podium, his head down and shoulders slumped, not looking up when his name was introduced or the Star Spangled Banner was played or even when they all walked off the mat together. He dabbed at his eyes with a tissue.
In the past, Steveson has talked about wanting to be a professional wrestler or maybe play in the NFL, despite never having played football before. He has said he could try acting and be like The Rock, Dwayne Johnson. He now has one of the most famous moments in Olympic wrestling history.
It still seemed so big. He shook his head.
“You got to be in that spotlight to know what I felt like right there,” he said of that instant he won gold.
Something no one else may ever know.