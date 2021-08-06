“To be honest, I think that we just had to prove it,” Thomas said. “We weren’t able to have a training camp this year because of covid. We couldn’t do relay practice. We couldn’t do relay handoffs. But we came together for practices, we trusted each other, we worked hard together. We even had to do some switching. We had other girls running the prelim, but we just kind of planned it, and it worked out because we had that trust.”