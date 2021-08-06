On their country’s independence day, the four women draped themselves in their home flag and embraced each other, celebrating the fact that their time established a new national record and put a cap on an utterly dominant Olympic performance in sprinting.
They had arrived at the track one last time Friday night as heavy favorites. Three members of the team — Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson — swept the medals in the 100 meters, an event in which Thompson-Herah also broke the 33-year-old Olympic record of Florence Griffith Joyner. A few nights later, she won the gold medal in the 200 meters — she was just 0.19 seconds off Griffith Joyner’s world record — to become the first woman to sweep the 100 and 200 in back-to-back Olympics.
It would’ve taken a catastrophe on Friday night for Jamaica to lose in their final appearance — maybe a stumble or a messy handoff — but it swiftly executed each leg and held off a push from the United States, which finished with silver in 41.45 as rising star Gabby Thomas couldn’t catch Jackson on the anchor leg. Great Britain took home bronze in 41.02.
“We just wanted it as a team. We wanted a world record and an Olympic record,” Thompson-Herah said. “We still got a national record, on independence day, there’s not more that we can ask for.”
The United States had entered Friday night looking for a third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the event — it had won gold at six of the last nine Olympics — but the Americans had no returners from the 2016 team that had cruised in Rio.
Thomas, who finished with the bronze behind Thompson-Herah in the 200 meters earlier this week, was the only medalist in the lineup. The absence of Sha’Carri Richardson, who was banned from competing in Tokyo after testing positive for marijuana in June, didn’t help matters. Richardson had run the third-fastest time in the 100 this year at 10.72. Only Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce had run faster times in 2021.
The Americans also had to adjust to not having a customary Olympics training camp due to the pandemic. The quartet that ran in the final — Javianne Oliver, Teahna Daniels, Jenna Prandini and Thomas — had come together in the weeks before Tokyo to establish rhythm and chemistry. On Thursday, they had watched their U.S. male counterparts in the 4x100 botch a handoff to finish sixth in their heat and miss the final, and the women set out to show how much they had grown together as they lined up for the final event on Friday night.
“To be honest, I think that we just had to prove it,” Thomas said. “We weren’t able to have a training camp this year because of covid. We couldn’t do relay practice. We couldn’t do relay handoffs. But we came together for practices, we trusted each other, we worked hard together. We even had to do some switching. We had other girls running the prelim, but we just kind of planned it, and it worked out because we had that trust.”
Jamaica was still in control from the outset. Briana Williams, the only one to not have medaled in her group, ran a lightning-quick first 100 meters — and by the time Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce had extended the lead in the middle legs of the race with their speed and sharp handoffs, Jackson had a comfortable head start over Thomas on the homestretch.
After the victory, there were some rumblings of a potential protest by the Americans over a possible lane violation in the race — no such protest was filed — and a reporter informed the Jamaica quartet about the speculation.
“I don’t think they’re going to deny us on independence day,” Fraser-Pryce said, and eventually the four sprinters laughed. They didn’t get their world record, but they got confirmation of how close they are to it by winning the last of their haul of gold medals.
“I’m just grateful. We went out there and did out best,” Jackson said, “and our best was good enough.”