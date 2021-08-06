There are two forms of karate making their long-awaited debut at the Tokyo Games. Kumite is one-versus-one sparring contest that followers of judo, taekwondo or even boxing might find familiar. Kata is a completely different affair, with elements of theater, dance and the steely control over one’s body that is slightly reminiscent of diving. In a display of supreme self-discipline, contestants stand alone on the mat as they perform a choreographed routine of poses, chops and kicks and do battle with imaginary opponents.