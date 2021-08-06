Chelimo left his feet, propelling himself across the line in a dive that left him on his stomach. He rested his chin on the red track. When he looked up, he realized what had just transpired — his time was just milliseconds ahead of Kimeli, earning bronze in a race that provided one of the most thrilling finishes of these Olympics.
“I’m a veteran. Don’t count the veteran out,” said Chelimo, who clocked a time of 12:59.05, just .12 seconds better than Kimeli. “I give 100 percent … this is what I had in my legs. I pushed all the way out there.”
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
In the second fastest race in event history, Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder, took home gold in 12:58.12. Mohammed Ahmed of Canada earned silver in 12:58.6. Cheptegei controlled the pace for much of the night, while Ahmed surged in the final lap.
That left Chelimo and Kimeli, who had jostled each other earlier in the race, dueling over the final 100 meters for the bronze, both finishing with season-best times. After the race, Kimeli said he wanted Chilemo disqualified for contact that had happened before the finish. When Chelimo was asked about it following the medal ceremony, he defended how he ran.
“Bro, hey, that was a clean race. That was a clean race,” he said.
Chelimo also had to defend his strategy when he won the U.S. track and field trials in Oregon in June. There, on the final lap, he drifted from the rail to a middle lane, dragging the field wide with him. He was daring his challengers to run the extra meters around him to pass — and it was that kind of aggressive mentality that served him well again Friday. But he had to run a much quicker race at National Stadium — Chelimo ran more than 27 seconds faster than he did in his win at the trials, when he clocked 13:26.82.
Chelimo thought he had the race won with three laps to go. But Cheptegei just kept “cranking, cranking, cranking, cranking,” he said, and when the bell tolled for the final lap, and after Ahmed overtook him for second place, Chelimo knew he would have to fight just to medal. As he approached the finish line alongside Kimeli, it looked as both men might dive from a few meters out. Kimeli appeared to stumble near the line before Chelimo, who may have won anyway without lunging. He wasn’t going to take that chance.
Chelimo, 30, won silver in Rio, and says he might not be done yet. After Friday’s race, he spoke about wanting to race in the 2024 Paris Games and in Los Angeles in 2028. He quipped that, by 2032, his daughter would be racing with Athing Mu, who won the gold medal in the 800-meter earlier this week. He seemed at peace with bronze, and dedicated it to his brother, Alberto, who died unexpectedly earlier this year.
“This is for my brother. It’s been tough year. I didn’t expect to lose my brother this year,” he said, and a little bit after that, as if anyone forgot after his wild finish, he reminded everyone of who he is.
“Paul Chelimo is the name. Running is the game. So I’m always going to show up, always going to medal,” he said. “Don’t count me out. That’s just me.”