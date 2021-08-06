Chelimo also had to defend his strategy when he won the U.S. track and field trials in Oregon in June. There, on the final lap, he drifted from the rail to a middle lane, dragging the field wide with him. He was daring his challengers to run the extra meters around him to pass — and it was that kind of aggressive mentality that served him well again Friday. But he had to run a much quicker race at National Stadium — Chelimo ran more than 27 seconds faster than he did in his win at the trials, when he clocked 13:26.82.