Describing that feeling 17 miles or so in, she said, “I just felt out of control. I felt out of control. I felt comfortable with my breathing and my aerobic system felt great. My body, my muscles, it just felt like Jell-O. It just felt all Jello-O-ey. And just felt like I didn’t I didn’t have the popping there, especially my legs, just felt dead. I tried to drink a lot of fluids, I tried to cool down my body, but I just felt it getting worse and worse and there were some people watching at home. My little girl didn’t go to sleep last night. And I know they were watching their mommy. So I wanted to stay on it and” — and she began a much-needed cry — “I wanted to do well for them.”