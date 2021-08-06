Kanakuri had to grapple with the disappointment of what had happened and the shame that was taking hold. He wrote in his journal the next day: “It’s the morning after my defeat. My heart is aching with regret for the rest of my life. It was the most significant day of my life. But failure teaches success, and I can only wait for the day with fair weather after the rain so that I can clean up my shame. If people want to laugh, laugh. I showed the lack of physical strength Japanese people have and their immature skills. I can’t fulfill this burden but dying is easy, and living is hard. To wipe off this shame, I will work with all my strength to brush up my marathon skills and raise the prestige of our country.”