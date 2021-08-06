The marathon will be among the final medal events of this summer’s Tokyo Games. One hundred and fifty or so women and just as many men will line up in Sapporo, Japan, for separate races this weekend, their every move easy to follow with cameras all along the course, GPS tracking in every wristwatch and transponder timing chips on each runner. That was not the case at the 1912 Olympics, where the world’s best marathoners lined up at the Olympic Stadium in Stockholm for an out-and-back course.
It was just the fifth edition of the modern Olympic Games, and the temperatures in Stockholm were unforgiving that day. Runners were struggling from the start and dropping out every mile.
One was especially determined. Shizo Kanakuri, the first Japanese athlete to qualify for an Olympics, carried the pride and expectations of his country into the race. Just getting from Japan was a two-week ordeal that required trains, boats and patience. The 21-year old had set what was widely believed to be the record for marathon a year earlier, and Kanakuri was taking aim at history in Sweden.
But barely 16 miles into the race, he vanished off the course. A pair of South Africans were the first runners to cross the finish line back at the stadium, and one by one, others followed, exhausted and relieved.
Kanakuri never showed up, though, and race officials couldn’t find him. The Olympics eventually packed up and left town. The world would soon go to war, international sporting events were canceled, and for decades in Sweden, Kanakuri was considered missing.
“Kanakuri was a good runner and a very important runner in Japan,” said Kazuo Sayama, the Japanese sports historian and Kanakuri biographer. “But it was vanishing that day that made him famous to many.”
Kanakuri grew up in a rural town called Nagomi, located on western island of Kyushu, in a family of modest means that made and sold sake. His grade school was nearly four miles away, and he got there each day by running. This informal training would prove invaluable years later when he received proper coaching as a college student and began to set his eyes on competing at a higher level.
He was trained by Kano Jigoro, the founder of judo who is responsible for Japan’s entree into the Olympic world. Olympic officials were eager to welcome Asian countries, and Kano tapped a pair of pupils to compete at the 1912 Games.
The logistics were not easy. Kanakuri and a young sprinter would represent Japan, but sports weren’t highly valued in Japan in the early part of the 20th century. The athletes were denied government support and had to raise funds and plead for donations to travel.
The trip to Sweden took 17 days. Countries such as the United States were able to take huge ships, taking advantage of training opportunities onboard. Kanakuri, on the other hand, took the Trans-Siberian Railway, stealing quick workouts whenever the train stopped at a station, running on the platform before hurriedly reboarding.
When he arrived in Sweden, the travel had taken its toll, and the local food didn’t sit well in his stomach. To make matters worse, the July temperatures were climbing. On race day, it was 90 degrees, according to some reporters. Kanakuri had only flimsy street shoes that were no match for the scorching gravel course.
There were 68 starters in the 1912 race, and just 34 would reach the finish line in the punishing conditions. One Portuguese runner was hospitalized and died the next day, the first reported death during an Olympics.
Kanakuri was about two-thirds of the way through when he stumbled off course and into a garden area. Many reports suggested he passed out, perhaps because of heat stroke, though others suggested he simply wandered into an outdoor party. Regardless, the race continued and the Japanese runner found himself at a farm home along the race route, owned by the Petra family. The family fed him raspberry juice, fruits and cinnamon rolls and gave him new clothes and a place to sleep.
“He was very lucky,” Sayama said. “He’d never run abroad and was suddenly in a strange country and had no idea what to do. So when the family offered to help, he took it.”
Kanakuri had to grapple with the disappointment of what had happened and the shame that was taking hold. He wrote in his journal the next day: “It’s the morning after my defeat. My heart is aching with regret for the rest of my life. It was the most significant day of my life. But failure teaches success, and I can only wait for the day with fair weather after the rain so that I can clean up my shame. If people want to laugh, laugh. I showed the lack of physical strength Japanese people have and their immature skills. I can’t fulfill this burden but dying is easy, and living is hard. To wipe off this shame, I will work with all my strength to brush up my marathon skills and raise the prestige of our country.”
Race organizers, meanwhile, couldn’t locate Kanakuri. He never notified Olympic or Swedish officials of his whereabouts. He instead quietly left the country and returned to Japan. With his whereabouts unknown, authorities considered him to be missing and urban legends grew around the country’s lost marathoner, many suggesting he’d been running around the country for years, in search of the finish line.
Kanakuri continued running in Japan, determined to bring honor to his name and country. Like his mentor, Kano, he went into education. He’s credited with creating the Ekiden race, a multistage long-distance relay that is still popular in Japan today. And he made it his mission to involve as many people as possible in athletics. He took a special interest in recruiting and coaching female athletes and also trained blind students by having them hold onto a string to guide their runs.
“He wanted everybody to have the opportunities that he had,” Sayama said.
Kanakuri did not talk much of these athletic accomplishments, and though he stayed in touch with the Petra family in Stockholm, he spoke little of the 1912 incident.
“It was so long ago,” said his daughter, Yoshiko Sakaya, 88. “He never really showed signs that he was at the Olympics. It was nothing he volunteered. He would occasionally talk about it, but only if someone asked.”
It’s not clear why the Swedes couldn’t solve the curious case of the missing marathoner. He was hardly in hiding and resurfaced to compete at two ensuing Summer Olympics. He placed 16th at the 1920 Games but failed to finish the Olympic marathon in 1924.
The story of his disappearance started gaining attention around the 50th anniversary of the 1912 Games. The missing Japanese runner had become much more famous than any of the race’s medalists, a folk legend many were surprised to learn was alive and well in his home country.
In 1967, Swedish officials arranged for Kanakuri to return to Stockholm, where he was reunited with the Petra family and also invited to finish the marathon.
“When I went over to Sweden, I was surprised to find that he was very much more famous there than in Japan,” Sayama said. “Everybody knows about him for going missing.”
They held a ceremony, which was covered heavily in the Swedish media. When he finally crossed the finish line, his time was announced as 54 years 8 months 6 days 5 hours 32 minutes and 20.3 seconds — an unofficial time but surely in the running for slowest marathon ever.
A stadium announcer blared, “This concludes all the events from the 1912 Stockholm Games,” and Kanakuri joked he had six children and 10 grandchildren during the course of the epic marathon.
Kanakuri was 92 when he died in 1983. Until his final days, he would take long walks each day, eager to talk running with any young aspiring athlete he encountered.
“Most of my memories are of him wearing a kimono, reading the newspaper on our porch,” his daughter said. “But even when he was older, running was important to him. Exercise was important to him. Throughout his life, he took special care of his physical health.”
Akiko Kashiwagi and Julia Mio Inuma contributed to this report.