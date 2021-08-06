Welcome to the final full day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics, where the medals will be handed out fast and furious. In perhaps the highest-profile event of the day, Kevin Durant and the U.S. men’s basketball team will play for gold against the one team to knock them off during this tournament: France. The women’s marathon kicks off a big day of track and field, with six more finals coming Saturday at National Stadium. Eddy Alvarez and Team USA baseball will attempt to win a gold of their own against host-nation Japan. The U.S. women’s water polo team goes for gold against Spain. And 2016 gold medalist Kyle Snyder will compete for one of the three top prizes to be handed out in wrestling. Follow along for live updates from the Games.

Today in Tokyo

  • Allyson Felix did it again, winning bronze — her 10th Olympic medal overall — in the women’s 400 meters. It was a run into history.
  • The Jamaican women’s sprint team, comprising Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Briana Williams and Shericka Jackson, not only won gold in the 4x100 relay, it did it on Jamaica’s Independence Day.
  • Gable Dan Steveson, named for perhaps the greatest of all American wrestlers, lived up to his name in a thrilling comeback that netted him a men’s 125-kilogram gold medal.
  • The U.S. women’s basketball team won it’s 54th straight game in the Olympics, a 79-59 victory over Serbia that gave it a chance to continue a gold medal winning streak that began all the way back in 1996.
  • All that was missing from U.S. women’s beach volleyball great April Ross’s list of accomplishments was an Olympic gold medal. Partner Alix Klineman helped Ross get there.
