Today in Tokyo
Keyshawn Davis gives U.S. boxing two chances at sweet revenge
TOKYO — Keyshawn Davis’s semifinal fight was over Friday afternoon, and the American lightweight boxer was on to Sunday’s gold medal final, to the biggest day U.S. men’s Olympic boxing has had in years. But as much as he wants that gold medal and the celebration and the obvious promotion it will bring to his professional career, he wants something else.
He wants Andy Cruz.
Nobody has tormented Davis more than the Cuban boxer who won all three times they met in 2019. So even as Davis stood in a corridor beneath the Kokugikan Arena stands Friday, chatting about his unanimous decision over Armenia’s Hovhannes Bachkov in the semifinal, he kept looking at the television a few feet away that was showing Cruz’s semifinal against Australia’s Harry Garside.
Not that Davis really had to watch. He already knew what was going to happen. Cruz is 111-8-0 as an amateur. He’s lost only once since 2018. There was no way Cruz was falling Friday, just as there was no way Davis was going to let Bachkov win a fight the Armenian had turned into something more closely resembling wrestling.
Tropical storm Mirinae to clip Tokyo as Olympics draw to close
The Summer Olympics are set to wrap up Sunday but the atmosphere isn’t done playing games. Two tropical storms will torment Tokyo in the coming week, first over the weekend and then early next week.
Neither system is particularly strong and both are expected to remain at tropical storm strength, but the lead system, Mirinae, could disrupt the final weekend of the Olympics.
Heavy rain, breezy winds and some coastal erosion can be expected Saturday into early Sunday.
American Paul Chelimo, with a dive at the line, wins thrilling bronze in 5,000 meters
TOKYO — American Paul Chelimo was in lockstep with Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli with just a few meters to go in Friday’s 5,000-meter final, a bronze medal there for the runner who crossed the line first. That’s when Chelimo knew he would do whatever was necessary to win his second medal in as many Olympics, so as both men approached the line, Chilemo lunged and let gravity take care of the rest.
Chelimo left his feet, propelling himself across the line in a dive that left him on his stomach. He rested his chin on the red track. When he looked up, he realized what had just transpired — his time was just milliseconds ahead of Kimeli, earning bronze in a race that provided one of the most thrilling finishes of these Olympics.