USA keeps same starters for Olympic gold medal game versus France
SAITAMA, Japan — Team USA changed to a three-guard starting lineup immediately after its Olympic opening loss to France, and it will keep that look for the fifth straight game in its gold medal game rematch.
Coach Gregg Popovich will start Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo.
France will start Nando de Colo, Evan Fournier, Nicolas Batum, Guerschon Yabusele and Rudy Gobert.
In the opening loss, Popovich utilized a bigger lineup that included Lillard, Zach LaVine, Durant and two big men: Draymond Green and Bam Adebayo. The next game, Popovich inserted Holiday and Booker in place of Green and LaVine. Both Holiday and Booker were late arriving to Tokyo because they were competing in the NBA Finals.
Since switching starting lineups, Team USA has won four straight games by an average margin of 31 points, including double-digit victories over Spain in the quarterfinals and Australia in the semifinals.
The smaller three-guard starting lineup has endured some slow starts, but it features better spacing and versatility. Holiday has been a key performer for Team USA, thanks to his ability to get into the paint and defend lead ballhandlers.
Meet U.S. men’s basketball opponent: France
SAITAMA, Japan — Team USA and France are set to face off in the men’s basketball gold medal game at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday.
For the Americans, a win would mark their fourth straight Olympic gold medal and it would avenge two recent losses to the French. At the 2019 FIBA World Cup, France eliminated Team USA in the quarterfinals. And in the Tokyo Olympics opener, France stunned Team USA 83-76 in group play.
Team USA is 9-2 all-time against France in major international tournaments, including a win in the 2000 Olympic final. The Americans are seeking their 16th Olympic gold while France is seeking its first, after previously winning silver in 1948 and 2000.
France (5-0) enters the gold medal game as the only remaining unbeaten team in Tokyo after topping Italy in the quarterfinals and Slovenia in the semifinals. Team USA (4-1) remains the heavy favorite for gold after double-digit wins over Spain in the quarterfinals and Australia in the semifinals.
The French roster is loaded with both current and former NBA players. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum and New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier represent the core of the French roster, along with guard Nando de Colo, who played with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto during his two NBA seasons.
Fournier has averaged a team-best 19.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in Tokyo, while Gobert has added 11.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Batum has posted 8.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, and he made a game-sealing block in the closing seconds of the semifinals against Slovenia.
Following France’s victory in the opener, Fournier offered Team USA a bit of bulletin board material.
“They are better individually,” he said. “But they can be beaten as a team.”
France held off Luka Doncic, Slovenia to earn its gold medal shot
SAITAMA, Japan — The men’s basketball gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics will give Team USA a shot at redemption.
Team USA (4-1) will face France (5-0) at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday as it seeks its fourth consecutive Olympic gold and its 16th in 19 appearances.
While the United States is 9-2 all-time in major international tournaments against France, the Americans suffered an elimination loss to the French in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIBA World Cup and an opening loss in Group A play in Tokyo.
“They’re obviously an amazing team,” France center Rudy Gobert said of Team USA on Thursday. “The most talented team in this tournament by far. For us, it’s an amazing opportunity and an amazing challenge.”
France held off Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the semifinals, winning, 90-89, to remain unbeaten in Tokyo. By beating Slovenia, France clinched its third Olympic medal, having previously won silver in 1948 and 2000.
“We know Team USA is the favorite of this final, as they have been favorites for the last couple games,” French Coach Vincent Collet said Thursday. “I hope we play against them with the same fire and the same energy.”
With talent and resolve, Kevin Durant led the Americans back to the gold medal game
SAITAMA, Japan — If the U.S. men’s basketball team were a car, it would have only two gears: first and sixth. If it were a thermostat, there would only be two temperature settings: 65 degrees and 82 degrees.
At these Tokyo Olympics, Team USA has been either horrid or “holy cow,” with nothing in between. That familiar script played out again in a 97-78 victory over Australia on Thursday in the semifinals at Saitama Super Arena, where Team USA missed its first 10 three-pointers and made a litany of mistakes in an unsightly first half. Yet the Americans, led by Kevin Durant, responded by cranking it up with a 12-0 run to start the second half to cruise past one of their biggest threats at these Games.
The United States advanced to face France in Saturday’s gold medal game, where it will try to claim its fourth straight Olympic gold.
In Olympic opener, Team USA got a wake-up call against France
SAITAMA, Japan — When the U.S. men’s basketball team lost its exhibition opener to Nigeria, Coach Gregg Popovich said that he was “kind of glad it happened” and that it “could be the most important thing in this tournament for us.”
That defeat, pitched as a wake-up call, was followed by another two nights later, to Australia. After a long flight to Japan and nearly a week to prepare, Team USA promptly lost its Olympic opener to France in ominous and perplexing fashion. The French climbed out of a seven-point hole in the final four minutes to claim an 83-76 victory July 25, then barely batted an eyelash after dealing the Americans their first Olympic loss since 2004.
“They are better individually,” France guard Evan Fournier said. “But they can be beaten as a team.”