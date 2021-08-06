Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
“Especially not the old ones like Diana!” Griner yelled after her teammate.
“Last dance, baby!” Taurasi shouted back as she rounded the corner.
Such is the balance the U.S. women’s basketball team carries into Sunday’s gold medal game at Saitama Super Arena. The Americans’ victory over Serbia was their 54th consecutive win in the Olympics, setting up a game that could continue a gold medal streak that began in 1996, when current Coach Dawn Staley played point guard. That’s the business part of the task at hand.
The more sentimental aspect is that game most likely will be the end of the USA Basketball careers of Taurasi and Sue Bird, both five-time Olympians.
Bird already has declared she’s done after Tokyo, and while Taurasi hasn’t made a definitive announcement, “last dance, baby” feels telling. Staley said neither guard has been speaking much about the finality of these Games or the fact that they could be the first Olympic basketball players to win five gold medals.
“I know they're probably just reserving until that moment of actually winning their fifth gold medal and our seventh straight,” Staley said.
Standing in their way will be either Japan or France, two teams the U.S. squad has already defeated at this tournament. The Americans beat Japan 86-69 in their second game of the group stage and took down France 93-82.
But the team that held Serbia to 30-percent shooting from the field Friday feels much different from the slightly less organized, slightly less fluid version of the U.S. team of the group stage.
The Americans jumped out to a quick start for the second straight game after struggling to get going in its early appearances. They unspooled a 20-4 run in the first half, turning to Bird to get the offense moving but feeding Griner, the center, and Breanna Stewart, acting as the small forward at 6-foot-3, for sure buckets against a tired-looking and physically overmatched Serbia side.
Serbia, which won the bronze medal in the Rio de Janeiro Games and will play for another Saturday, took the court to warm up for the first time 25 minutes before the game because their team bus was stuck in traffic, then the cable holding an NBC camera above the court broke roughly 40 minutes before tip-off.
The Americans, who had the court to themselves for warm-ups before Serbia arrived, had no issues.
Griner led with 15 points and 12 boards while Stewart had 12 points and 10 rebounds to follow up her 23-point performance against Australia in the quarterfinals.
If Bird and Taurasi are on their way out, Stewart, Griner and 6-foot-4 A’ja Wilson, also a starter, may represent the future of the U.S. women’s team, rooted not in the backcourt but the post.
“Every quadrennial, there are players that will rise to the challenge,” Staley said. “Stewie’s been around it seems like forever. This is only her second Olympic Games, but she has been with USA basketball for all of her young life, and the same with A’ja … you knew those players would be in a position of where they are today because of who they are and the talent that they posses and the selflessness that they give to each and every team. I’m not surprised, they are young stars in their own right. I’m sure if they continue to want to play USA Basketball in the Olympic Games, no coach is going to leave the country without them.”
Stewart and Griner have said they want to play USA Basketball as long as the team will have them. Asked yet again Friday what makes her squad so dominant, Staley — whose own career with USA Basketball began in 1989 — said the women’s team gets commitments from the best players in the country for every single tournament.
Stewart and Griner, both two-time Olympians, are keenly aware of how much they owe to Bird and Taurasi. At 26 and 30 years old, respectively, they are still on the younger side of the roster, learning with every Olympic experience.
Griner has learned, as Taurasi demonstrated Friday, to keep things light as much as possible when the stakes are high. She knows now, too, not to crank the air conditioning in her room so she shows up sick to the gold medal game, as she did in Rio.
But mostly, she has learned that one thing matters most of all.
“I just remember the grind, but I also just remember winning,” Griner said. “It kind of makes everything go away, all the little aches, the pains. When you win, you don’t remember that too much. I just want to keep winning.”