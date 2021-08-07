Here’s an early look at what to expect from the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Frequently Asked Questions
When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
The Beijing Winter Olympics begin Feb. 4 and run through Feb. 20.
What is the time difference between Beijing and the U.S. East Coast?
In February, Beijing is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern time. This is the same time difference as between Tokyo and the East Coast in the summer months, meaning the Beijing Games will feature a similar schedule to this year’s Summer Olympics: Events taking place in the evening in China will air live in the early mornings in the United States.
How was Beijing awarded the Winter Olympics?
In 2015, Beijing beat out only one other competitor — Almaty, Kazakhstan — for the right to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. Oslo was considered the front-runner to land the Games but was removed from consideration before the final vote after the Norwegian parliament rejected a request for funding, citing the cost overruns of previous Olympics.
Beijing’s victory was controversial because of China’s climate and because of the country’s human-rights record. The U.S. government has accused China of genocide for its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and for cracking down on democracy advocates in Hong Kong.
In January, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and a half-dozen Republican colleagues introduced a resolution urging the IOC to move the Winter Games out of China. Boycotts — whether by athletes or diplomatic officials, or of companies that sponsor the Olympics — also have been proposed, though a China Foreign Ministry spokesman called such efforts “highly irresponsible.”
What is winter weather like in Beijing?
Beijing will hold the distinction of being the first location to host the Winter and Summer Olympics, having done the latter in 2008.
According to the World Meteorological Organization, Beijing averages only three days of precipitation and has an average high temperature of around 40 degrees Fahrenheit in February. The average high in Beijing is about the same as it was for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, and warm weather during those Olympics led many athletes to gripe about the conditions, especially the athletes who competed on snow, which had to be man-made. Olympic officials in Beijing likely will follow a similar path, undertaking a strenuous snow-making endeavor to ensure there is enough.
On Feb. 21, 2021, Beijing had a high temperature of 78 degrees, the highest ever observed there between December and February by a full 10 degrees.
What venues will be used for the Beijing Olympics?
Chinese Olympic officials plan to reuse a number of venues that were in place for the 2008 Summer Olympics, including National Stadium (Opening and Closing Ceremonies), National Aquatics Center (curling), National Indoor Stadium (hockey), Capital Indoor Stadium (figure skating, short-track speedskating) and Wukesong Arena (hockey).
A number of venues had to be created from scratch, particularly those for Alpine skiing and bobsled/luge/skeleton. Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field, more than 50 miles from Beijing, was completed in 2019, though test events scheduled for this year were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cross-country, Nordic combined, ski jumping, biathlon and snowboarding events will take place in Zhangjiakou, a ski-resort area some 120 miles from Beijing.
Will fans be allowed to watch Beijing Olympic events in person?
Christophe Dubi, executive director of the International Olympic Committee, said in early August that spectators could be prohibited from attending events at the Beijing Olympics, just as they have been prevented from watching events live at the Tokyo Games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Let’s see how the pandemic evolves around the globe and especially in China, and then let’s look at the consequence of participation for spectators,” Dubi told Bloomberg on Aug. 5. “We have heard a number of the athletes say, ‘What matters is that we can compete, and we’ve gotten used to participating even without spectators.’ But if you have the choice, you would prefer to have spectators.”
Tickets for the Beijing Games have yet to go on sale, and China’s borders remain closed to international tourists in most circumstances.
Will there be any new events at the Beijing Olympics?
The IOC has added seven new events to the 2022 Winter Olympics: men’s and women’s big-air freestyle; women’s monobob (single-person bobsled); mixed team competitions in freestyle skiing aerials, ski jumping and snowboard cross; and mixed relay in short-track speedskating.
Will there be overlap between the Olympics and the Super Bowl?
For the first time, the Super Bowl will take place in the middle of the Winter Olympics. NBC owns the television rights to both events and will pause its Olympic programming Sunday, Feb. 13, to air the NFL championship game, which annually is the most-watched television broadcast in the United States.
NBC actually courted the scheduling overlap between two of its most-watched properties. In 2019, the network traded Super Bowls with CBS, which received the rights to air the 2021 contest. It was seen as a win-win for both networks: CBS got a Super Bowl that wouldn’t compete with the Olympics, while NBC gets to sell both events to its advertisers.