According to the World Meteorological Organization, Beijing averages only three days of precipitation and has an average high temperature of around 40 degrees Fahrenheit in February. The average high in Beijing is about the same as it was for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, and warm weather during those Olympics led many athletes to gripe about the conditions, especially the athletes who competed on snow, which had to be man-made. Olympic officials in Beijing likely will follow a similar path, undertaking a strenuous snow-making endeavor to ensure there is enough.