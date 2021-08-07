Here’s an early look at what to expect from the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Sign up for our Tokyo Olympics newsletter to get a daily viewing guide and highlights from the Games
What to know
- When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
- What is the time difference between Beijing and the U.S. East Coast?
- How was Beijing awarded the Winter Olympics?
- What is winter weather like in Beijing?
- What venues will be used for the Beijing Olympics?
- Will fans be allowed to watch Beijing Olympic events in person?