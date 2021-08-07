If you didn’t get your fill of Olympic sports over the past two weeks in Tokyo, you won’t have to wait long for more: The Beijing Winter Olympics begin in less than six months.

They will also arrive less than 14 years after Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Games, an event that was meant to mark China’s reentry to the world stage.

Here’s an early look at what to expect from the Beijing Winter Olympics.

What to know

  • When are the 2022 Winter Olympics?
  • What is the time difference between Beijing and the U.S. East Coast?
  • How was Beijing awarded the Winter Olympics?
  • What is winter weather like in Beijing?
  • What venues will be used for the Beijing Olympics?
  • Will fans be allowed to watch Beijing Olympic events in person?