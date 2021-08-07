“I just overheated a little bit, you know,” Rupp said, even as he couldn’t remember when. For a time before Kipchoge bolted away, Rupp ran amid the three Kenyan runners, an exalted place to be even as he said, “They’re humans. It’s not like they’re superhuman or anything like that, so you’ve got to compete against them. That’s always been my mentality, especially from a young age, and today’s no different. You know, you have to put yourself in contention, and it’s the only way I know how to run, and I had to do that here. It’s just unfortunately it wasn’t my day, and it just caught up to me a little bit the last seven miles.”