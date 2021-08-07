“I just overheated a little bit, you know,” Rupp said, even as he couldn’t remember when. For a time before Kipchoge bolted away, Rupp ran amid the three Kenyan runners, an exalted place to be even as he said: “They’re humans. It’s not like they’re superhuman or anything like that, so you’ve got to compete against them. That’s always been my mentality, especially from a young age, and today’s no different. You know, you have to put yourself in contention, and it’s the only way I know how to run, and I had to do that here. It’s just unfortunately it wasn’t my day, and it just caught up to me a little bit the last seven miles.”