To an eye gone weary in a global pandemic, just seeing him run alone, alone might suffice.
It seemed immaterial somehow Sunday morning that Eliud Kipchoge, the 36-year-old Kenyan world record-holder in that nutty old human pursuit, the marathon, was set to become just the third person to repeat as Olympic champion, following upon Abebe Bikila in 1960-64 and Waldemar Cierpinski in 1976-80. It seemed even more arcane than usual that his time of 2 hours 8 minutes 38 seconds and his win by 80 seconds came wackily close to his win at Rio de Janeiro 2016 at 2:08:44 and by 70 seconds.
It just seemed suitable that these hard Games had distilled to the effortless running of the man whose 2:01:39 in the 2018 Berlin Marathon reset the human standard for this routine act of madness.
“My mind was at peace,” Kipchoge said, even in the push.
“Kipchoge’s Kipchoge,” bronze medalist Bashir Abdi said. “Nobody can go with him at that pace.”
So a keen journalist asked a pertinent question: “Do you suffer at all in a marathon?”
“I suffer in training; I suffer,” Kipchoge said, “but you know, I enjoy running."
What enjoyment, then, as he reached the “tape,” the banner that never seems to come for many in marathons. Along those last effortless strides after 26 miles and then some, he waved to his left and right, his yellow and blue bracelets kinetic on his wrists. He clapped his hands together once. He sort of thumped his heart. Then he crossed and smiled a smile almost as beautiful as his stride.
“Marathon is about doubt,” he said. “Life is about challenges. On the road, there are potholes, big and small.” The potholes he encounters just seem prettier.
Behind him or, rather, more than behind him, a four-strong clot of runners had settled silver and bronze in favor of two 32-year-old Somalia-born men, Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands and Abdi of Belgium, two seconds apart from each other in 2:09:58 and 2:10:00. Lawrence Cherono of Kenya finished an aching two seconds behind Abdi in fourth. Ayad Lamdassem of Spain came 14 more seconds behind that in fifth.
A form of carnage abounded as usual. Seventy-six runners finished, but 30 did not. A wheelchair brought off one. Galen Rupp, the 2016 bronze medalist and best American hope, finished eighth in 2:11:41 and walked off, haltingly, behind a giant media throng surrounding the good-humored Suguru Osako of Japan, who placed sixth.
“I just overheated a little bit, you know,” Rupp said, even as he couldn’t remember when. For a time before Kipchoge bolted away, Rupp ran amid the three Kenyan runners, an exalted place to be even as he said: “They’re humans. It’s not like they’re superhuman or anything like that, so you’ve got to compete against them. That’s always been my mentality, especially from a young age, and today’s no different. You know, you have to put yourself in contention, and it’s the only way I know how to run, and I had to do that here. It’s just unfortunately it wasn’t my day, and it just caught up to me a little bit the last seven miles.”
“The risk with a conservative race plan,” 29th-place American Jacob Riley said, “is that people won’t come back, and some were coming back but not nearly enough, and then, boy, I was getting water on myself. I was getting ice. I was cooling, and it just wasn’t enough, and then around 30K, like, just started taking its toll. The switch flipped, and I started going backward, started walking. I think only four guys caught me after that. I never walked. I’m proud of that. I never walked. But I was not running fast, but pretty much everyone else was going backwards, too, so that was really hard; it wasn’t the day I wanted to have, but I don’t think there’s anything else I could have done.”
“The main thing was: Just stay on the course,” cramping 41st-place and 44-year-old American Abdi Abdirahman said. “I feel like dropping off so many times, but I thought, ‘This might be my last Olympics.’ So I say, you know what, I’m going to toughen up, doesn’t matter what the time is, I’m going to cross the finish line.”