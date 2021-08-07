Half a world away, Durant is known for his two NBA MVP awards, for the two championships he won in Golden State, for the titles he didn’t win in Oklahoma City and has yet to bring to Brooklyn. Debate his place in the NBA, both in its current power structure and in an assessment of his ranking all-time. What should be an unquestioned is that his legacy is enhanced — significantly — by the golds he has in three straight Olympics. Only Carmelo Anthony can say the same.