Follow along for live updates from the Games.
Today in Tokyo
Olympic martial artist knocks out opponent with kick, is disqualified from gold-medal karate bout
In the final bout of karate’s Olympic debut, jubilation turned to dejection for martial artist Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia, whose first-minute knockout of Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh disqualified him in their gold medal contest on Saturday.
Hamedi dominated in the early stages of the bout, which served as the final of the men’s Kumite at the 75-kilogram division (about 165 pounds). He scored a three-point “ippon” (a technique considered to be a decisive blow) with a hooking kick less than 10 seconds into the fight, and added a one-point “yuko” after he punched Ganjzadeh several seconds later.
Almost a full minute in, Hamedi held a 4-1 lead.
But just before that first minute expired, he connected on a high left kick to the head, sending Ganjzadeh to his back, unconscious.
Team USA baseball, a ragtag, charming bunch, comes up just short in quest for gold
YOKOHAMA, Japan — It looked like the immediate aftermath of a World Series, the victors spilling onto the field for a dog pile near the mound, the losers watching red-eyed and solemn from the top step of their dugout. For all the legitimate questions about baseball’s relevance to the Olympics, and for all that the Tokyo 2020 tournament lacked — namely, live fans and current major leaguers — there was no doubting Team Japan’s euphoria or Team USA’s emptiness at how the final game ended.
When the prize is an Olympic gold medal — and the legacy that comes with it — the emotions don’t need to be manufactured.
The Americans may eventually find solace in their silver medals, which became theirs after they fell to Japan, 2-0, on Saturday night at Yokohama Stadium. Baseball players aren’t generally accustomed to being rewarded so handsomely and publicly for being runners-up.
But in the first few moments after the 27th out was secured, all the Americans could manage was to slump over where they stood and gaze at their Japanese counterparts celebrating a championship.
“It hurts for sure,” Team USA left fielder Jamie Westbrook said. “I think we all think we could have won that game. But nonetheless, we’re Olympic medalists, and it’s been a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
President Biden meets with U.S. Olympians on Zoom, commends performances in Tokyo
Using a favorite phrase of his, President Biden addressed U.S. Olympic athletes on Zoom and said “you restored the soul of America in so many ways” from his house in Wilmington, Del., on Saturday.
Speaking to athletes both in Tokyo ahead of the closing ceremonies and back stateside, first lady Jill Biden and the president expressed their appreciation for the performances the Americans delivered over the past two weeks. Among those mentioned were gymnast Simone Biles, swimmer Katie Ledecky, surfer Carissa Moore, triathlete Kevin McDowell, runner Isaiah Jewett, wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock and javelin thrower Kara Winger, the U.S. flag bearer for the closing ceremonies.
For the most part, recognition from the White House focused on acts of character rather than record-breaking performances, though President Biden noted that Ledecky “just went out and won. She went out and won everything in front of her.”
Biles was the third and final athlete to speak, after Winger and Jewett, and said it was nice to be home after the Olympic meet “was not how I expected it to go.” She reiterated her message about mental health in sports, adding that “putting my mental and my physical health first will probably be one of my greatest accomplishments.”
Biden then praised her courage, alluding to the experience of meeting with veterans who show signs of post-traumatic stress disorder and struggle to express a need for help.
“They’re like you athletes,” Biden said. “You never say no, you never give up, you never say you can’t do it, you just keep going. For a military person to say, ‘I need help,’ is incredibly, incredibly difficult. But it shouldn’t be. It’s no different than if you broke your finger or you broke your arm.”
Biles returned for the final individual event, on the balance beam, to earn a bronze medal.
“The thing that frightens me most is the beam,” Biden said. “Doing a flip on a four-inch beam is my idea of going to purgatory. I’d try most anything else before I’d try that.”
To Winger, the flag bearer, Biden said, “They picked you because of your character, kid.” The 35-year-old javelin thrower just finished her fourth Olympics after tearing her ACL last summer and recovering in time to qualify for Tokyo. Jewett delivered another memorable moment from these Olympics when he ran together with Botswana’s Nijel Amos after Amos inadvertently tripped him in the middle of the 800-meter qualifying round.
The Bidens encouraged athletes to visit the White House this fall to celebrate the Olympics in person.
On the final day of Olympic track, the U.S. men finally get their gold
TOKYO — The U.S. men’s 4x400 relay team had a comfortable cushion at the start of the final lap at National Stadium on Saturday night, but after a week of hearing that American male sprinters had not won a single gold medal and weren’t living up to their sizable expectations, anchor Rai Benjamin wanted to leave no doubt.
He carefully grabbed the baton from teammate Bryce Deadmon and rocketed around the first turn, looking like a man with something to prove.
Benjamin put the competition further in his wake with each stride, and as he crossed the finish line he raised the baton in the air. A baton had symbolized American failure two days earlier, when a bungled handoff led to the 4x100 team missing the final in an event it was favored to win. This time, it passed cleanly from Michael Cherry to Michael Norman, then to Deadmon and finally to Benjamin, and their undeniable speed took care of the rest. The United States clocked the fourth-fastest time ever in the event, finishing in 2 minutes 55.70 seconds and ensuring the American men would bring home at least one track gold.