The Tokyo Olympics have reached their final day, but there’s still time for a few more high-profile medal events featuring members of Team USA. The U.S. women’s basketball team, riding a 54-game Olympic winning streak, is looking for yet another gold medal — the latest on a run that began in Atlanta in 1996 — against Japan. Another U.S. women’s team will also play for gold in volleyball. And boxers Richard Torrez Jr. and Keyshawn Davis each fight for gold medals of their own.

Follow along for live updates from the Games.

Today in Tokyo