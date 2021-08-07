Benjamin put the competition further in his wake with each stride, and as he crossed the finish line he raised the baton in the air. A baton had symbolized American failure two days earlier, when a bungled handoff led to the 4x100 team missing the final in an event it was favored to win. This time, it passed cleanly from Michael Cherry to Michael Norman, then to Deadmon and finally to Benjamin, and their undeniable speed took care of the rest. The United States clocked the fourth-fastest time ever in the event, finishing in 2 minutes 55.70 seconds and ensuring the American men would bring home at least one track gold.