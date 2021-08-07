The Tokyo Olympics concluded Sunday, with the last medals awarded and the stage ceded to the Closing Ceremonies. After the coronavirus pandemic forced a year-long delay, and created an unprecedented environment of empty venues and ever-present restrictions, the Games were held in their entirety without many significant disruptions once they finally got underway. Team USA finished atop the medal table, with the U.S. women’s basketball and women’s volleyball teams winning golds Sunday to lift the United States above China. Speaking of China, the Winter Olympics in Beijing are only about six months away.

Highlights from Tokyo