TOKYO — The Olympics are awesome, and the Olympics are broken. It didn’t take the Tokyo Games — the entirety of which took place while the host city endured a state of emergency — to prove that. Still, watching the International Olympic Committee put the Games on a fork and force-feed them to the resistant toddler that was Japan, well, it drove home the point about who’s actually in power here. Clearly, it’s not the people of the host city or country. It never is.