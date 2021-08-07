Highlights from Tokyo
At the Closing Ceremonies, the Olympics will end as they began
TOKYO — They were delayed by the pandemic. They were staged without fans. Protests decried the costs and risks. Athletes were hustled out of Japan after their events.
And now — after all the upheavals, uncertainties, oddities and, of course, glorious moments of competition — the Games will get their send-off from Tokyo on Sunday the same way they opened: full of pageantry, but in an eerily empty stadium.
Follow along here for updates from the Closing Ceremonies, which begin at 7 a.m. Eastern time.
U.S. women’s basketball wins seventh straight gold, gets ready to turn the page
SAITAMA, Japan — The three women who have helped define U.S. women’s basketball in some role or another for the past 25 years sat side by side Sunday, reflecting on their careers and legacies and, in Diana Taurasi’s case, taking pirate swigs from a bottle of champagne. The 39-year-old, fresh from becoming the first basketball player to win five gold medals along with her longtime friend and teammate Sue Bird, seemed the only one who was reluctant to declare her USA Basketball career over.
“I mean, I love Paris,” Taurasi said, referring to the site of the 2024 Olympics. “They have beautiful buildings, great fashion — the weather sucks, but oh well. What are you going to do? Sue’s going to be my plus one.”
The basketball world knew that the gold medal the U.S. women won Sunday in a 90-75 victory over Japan would be Bird’s last. The team’s unprecedented seventh consecutive gold also made Bird and Taurasi, former teammates at U-Conn., the most decorated women in Olympic basketball history, passing American Teresa Edwards’s four gold medals.
Taurasi has joked about returning to the team as often as she has joked about leaving it.
But Staley made something of a surprise announcement from the dais: After winning three gold medals as a point guard, two as an assistant coach and now one as head coach, she, too, was retiring from the national team.
In medal count, Team USA finishes first in gold and total medals
TOKYO — With competition at the Tokyo Olympics officially complete, and only the Closing Ceremonies left on the schedule, Team USA claimed the most gold medals and the most total medals at the Games.
Rank
Country
Gold
Silver
Bronze
Total
1.
United States
39
41
33
113
2.
China
38
32
18
88
3.
Russian O.C.
20
28
23
71
4.
Britain
22
21
22
65
5.
Japan
27
14
17
58
Team USA’s 113 total medals easily outpaced the competition. China finished second with 88, the Russian Olympic Committee finished third with 71, Britain finished fourth with 65 and Japan, the host nation, finished fifth with 58.
After trailing China in the gold medal count entering Sunday, Team USA used victories in women’s basketball, women’s volleyball and women’s indoor cycling to vault into the top spot with 39 golds. China finished second with 38, Japan finished third with 27, Britain finished fourth with 22, and the Russian Olympic Committee finished fifth with 20.
Serbia beats Greece in men’s water polo in final event of Tokyo Games
TOKYO — On the 19th day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics, Serbia beat Greece, 13-10, to win gold in men’s water polo in the final event of the Games.
While the Opening Ceremonies were held July 23, the women’s soccer tournament and softball tournament began July 21. The Closing Ceremonies, set for Sunday night, will mark the official end of the Games, which were delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Team USA placed first in gold medals and total medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
The next Winter Olympics are set to open in Beijing on Feb. 4, 2022. Paris will host the 2024 Summer Games.
The Olympics show the best of us. The people who run them show the worst.
TOKYO — The Olympics are awesome, and the Olympics are broken. It didn’t take the Tokyo Games — the entirety of which took place while the host city endured a state of emergency — to prove that. Still, watching the International Olympic Committee put the Games on a fork and force-feed them to the resistant toddler that was Japan, well, it drove home the point about who’s actually in power here. Clearly, it’s not the people of the host city or country. It never is.
Of all the developments over the past three weeks — the rising coronavirus cases in Japan, the Games staged in empty arenas, athletes pouring out their emotions about how difficult it was merely to compete — the one that matters most slipped in before the torch was lit. On July 21, the IOC foisted the 2032 Summer Olympics upon Brisbane, Australia — sorry, awarded those Games to that coastal Australian city.
That move means the Olympics are still being granted to cities who spend billions of dollars to stage them, then are left with a questionable legacy. Tokyo’s original budget: $7.4 billion. It’s actual admitted cost: $15.4 billion. But this is all some manner of financial semantics, numbers that often don’t include pre-Games construction or other major projects. The only thing to know about the true cost is it’s never what the IOC says it is.
Whatever the numbers, this isn’t sustainable, nor has it been for decades. The further sham, though, is this: Brisbane wasn’t up against a slew of eager bidders, because a slew of eager bidders doesn’t exist. As Andrew Zimbalist, a Smith College economist who has written books about the IOC and its bidding process, said, “I think it’s really clear what’s going on.”
MVP Kevin Durant headlines FIBA’s ‘All-Star Five’ in men’s basketball
TOKYO — Team USA forward Kevin Durant headlined FIBA’s “All-Star Five” for the men’s basketball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.
FIBA, basketball’s international governing body, named Durant as tournament MVP after he led Team USA to a 5-1 record and a gold medal. The Brooklyn Nets forward and three-time gold medalist averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while surpassing Carmelo Anthony as Team USA’s all-time leading scorer at the Olympics.
Durant, 32, scored a game-high 29 points in Team USA’s 87-82 victory over France on Saturday to clinch the country’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.
Joining Durant on FIBA’s “All-Star Five” were France’s Rudy Gobert, Australia’s Patty Mills, Slovenia’s Luka Doncic and Spain’s Ricky Rubio.
Gobert led France to silver, its third medal in men’s basketball and first since 2000.
Mills posted 42 points and nine assists in a bronze medal game win over Slovenia to lead Australia to its first men’s basketball medal in a major competition.
Doncic led Slovenia to fourth place in its first appearance at the Games, scoring 48 points against Argentina and registering just the third triple-double in Olympic history against France.
Rubio, a three-time Olympian, scored a career-high 38 points in a quarterfinal loss to Team USA.
Richard Torrez Jr. takes silver as USA Boxing’s gold drought continues
TOKYO — U.S. boxer Richard Torrez Jr. settled for the silver medal in men’s super heavyweight boxing Sunday after falling to Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in the gold medal bout.
Jalolov won the three-round fight on a 5-0 decision, winning 30-26 on three cards, 29-27 on one card and 29-26 on one final card because of a one-point deduction.
The 22-year-old Torrez, a native of Tulare, Calif., who is competing in his first Games, became the first American boxer since Riddick Bowe in 1988 to fight for Olympic gold in the super heavyweight division.
Earlier Sunday, Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis also won a silver medal in men’s lightweight boxing after falling to Cuba’s Andy Cruz.
No American men’s boxer has won Olympic gold since Andre Ward in 2004.
Team USA clinches most gold medals and total medals at Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO — After claiming several gold medals on the final day of competition, Team USA clinched the overall lead in gold medals and total medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
The United States will finish with at least 39 gold medals after victories in women’s basketball, women’s volleyball and women’s indoor cycling Sunday. That tally was just enough to surpass China, which stood atop the gold medal standings for much of the Games but will finish with 38 golds. China lost its last shot at a gold medal when women’s boxer Li Qian took silver Sunday.
The Americans will finish with at least 112 total medals, comfortably ahead of China’s tally of 88.
U.S. women’s volleyball beats Brazil to win first gold medal
TOKYO — The U.S. women’s volleyball team earned its first Olympic gold medal Sunday at Ariake Arena, taking down longtime nemesis Brazil, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14, in the Tokyo 2020 gold medal match to avenge losses in 2008 and 2012.
After falling behind Italy two sets to one in their final match of the preliminary round, the Americans reeled off 11 consecutive set victories, rolling through the quarterfinals, semifinals and final without dropping a single set.
Team USA had won five Olympic medals in women’s volleyball but never a gold until Sunday.
Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis takes silver in lightweight boxing
TOKYO — U.S. boxer Keyshawn Davis settled for the silver medal in men’s lightweight boxing Sunday after falling to Cuba’s Andy Cruz in the gold medal bout.
Cruz won the three-round fight on a 4-1 decision, winning, 29-28, on four of the five cards, with Davis winning, 29-28, on the final card.
The 22-year-old Davis was born in Norfolk and resides in Alexandria, Va. He previously took silver to Cruz at the 2019 World Championships and 2019 Pan American Games. Entering the fight seeking to avenge those losses, Davis had expressed confidence in his ability to beat his Cuban rival.
“I feel like that’s going to be an easy fight,” Davis told The Washington Post. “I’m bigger, faster, stronger, smarter.”
No American men’s boxer has won Olympic gold since Andre Ware in 2004. U.S. super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. is also seeking gold Sunday.
Jennifer Valente’s cycling win helps pull Team USA even with China for most golds
Jennifer Valente won the women’s cycling omnium event at Izu Velodrome on Sunday, a gold medal that — together with the one the U.S. women’s basketball team won two minutes later — put the Americans in a tie with China for the most gold medals in Tokyo.
Valente took the early lead in the omnium during the scratch race, finishing 7.5 kilometers (4.66 miles) in 9 minutes 16 seconds and outlasting Japan’s Yumi Kajihara, who earned the silver medal.
Britain’s Laura Kenny, who won gold in omnium in 2012 and 2016, won the sprint race. Valente maintained a two-point lead over Kajihara after the elimination race and, despite finishing third in the points race at the end, edged Kajihara by 14 for the gold.
Valente was on the U.S. team that won silver in the women’s team pursuit event in 2016 and won bronze in the same event in Tokyo.
With only a few hours left until the Closing Ceremonies, the Americans still have more chances to eclipse China in gold medals, with the women’s volleyball team facing Brazil for the gold and Keyshawn Davis and Richard Torrez Jr. seeking gold in boxing.
Germany’s modern pentathlon coach disqualified for striking horse
TOKYO — A German coach was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after video surfaced of her striking a horse before one of her riders competed in the show jumping portion of the women’s modern pentathlon Friday.
The International Modern Pentathlon Union determined that Kim Raisner reached over a fence to hit Saint Boy, who was being ridden by Germany’s Annika Schleu, on the back leg. Raisner, 48, who competed in the modern pentathlon at the 2004 Athens Games, was attempting to assist Schleu as Saint Boy refused to complete its jumps.
Schleu, a three-time Olympian who finished fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, had been leading the event before her difficulties in the equestrian portion. Unable to control Saint Boy, Schleu burst into tears during her ride.
In a statement, the IMPU said that video footage showed Raisner “appearing to strike the horse ... with her fist during the Riding discipline of the Women’s Modern Pentathlon competition. Her actions were deemed to be in violation of the UIPM Competition Rules."
The Guardian reported that Saint Boy also refused to jump for a Russian rider and that riders and horses receive only 20 minutes of preparation time together before the event.
The German Olympic Committee told CNN that the event’s rules should be changed to prevent similar instances in the future.
“Numerous recognizable excessive demands on the horse, and rider combinations should be an urgent reason for the international association to amend the rules,” the statement read. “It needs to be changed so that the horse and the rider are protected. The welfare of the animal and fair competition for the athletes needs to be the focus.”
The modern pentathlon consists of five events: fencing, swimming, riding, shooting and running. Schleu, 31, finished 31st out of 36 competitors.
Bulgaria stuns Russian Olympic Committee in rhythmic gymnastics final
After five straight gold medals for Russia in the rhythmic gymnastics group competition, Bulgaria finally vanquished the Russian Olympic Committee with the highest score in both rotations Sunday.
In the first rotation, Bulgaria scored 47.550 to Russia’s 46.200; in the second, Bulgaria outlasted the Russians, 44.550-44.200. The Bulgarians also posted the highest score in both qualifying rounds. Italy won bronze after passing Belarus in the second rotation of the finals.
Russia had won every gold medal this century, though Bulgaria has been among the most worthy adversaries. The Bulgarians won silver in 1996, bronze in 2004 and bronze in 2016.
The group final capped a disappointing meet for the Russians, who also won five gold medals in the individual competition from 2000 to 2016, in addition to three silver medals and one bronze. In the group final Saturday in Tokyo, Israel’s Linoy Ashram upset the Russian Olympic Committee’s Dina Averina for the gold medal.
U.S. women’s basketball beats Japan, 90-75, for seventh straight gold medal
SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. women’s basketball team made history Sunday in front of a few dozen volunteers from the Tokyo Games, a few members of the U.S. and Japan men’s basketball teams, a select few dignitaries and soccer star Megan Rapinoe, in attendance supporting her fiancee, Sue Bird.
But the crowd size made no difference to this group. No variable has in a long time — not the arena, year or even makeup of the roster — when it comes to Team USA’s dominance in women’s basketball.
The program won an unprecedented seventh straight gold medal with a 90-75 win over Japan at Saitama Super Arena for its 55th straight win in the Olympics, a victory that made Bird and her longtime friend Diana Tarausi the most decorated women in Olympic basketball history. The guards captured their fifth gold medals at the Summer Games to pair with seven world championship titles between them.
The game itself encapsulated the transfer of leadership that unfolded this tournament, with Bird definitively playing in her final Olympics and Taurasi probably bowing out after Tokyo 2020.
The new era of stars led the United States, with Brittney Griner (30 points), Breanna Stewart (14 points, 14 rebounds) and reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson (19 points) steering the group to victory with ease in large part because of their size advantage. Wilson won her first gold on her 25th birthday.
It wasn’t just the players who share in the United States’ continued glory. Coach Dawn Staley, a teammate of Bird and Taurasi’s on the 2004 team, earned her first gold medal as a coach after capturing three as a player. Staley was a member of the 1996 team that started the U.S. women on their current streak.