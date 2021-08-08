While the Tokyo Olympics didn’t change what the Games are, they exposed it further. The pandemic dictated led the Japanese government to bar fans in Tokyo and surrounding areas, which would seem to reflect the dire nature of the virus here. Through Sunday, there have been 436 positive tests associated with the Games since July 1. We’ll have to wait until we all return to the 205 countries from where we traveled to learn whether the virus spread because the Olympics occurred. Whether it does or not, it was a risk the IOC was willing to impose on Japan, and the world.