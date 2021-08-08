What to know
Health — both physical and mental — was at the forefront of the Tokyo Games. Athletes had trained an additional year because of the rescheduled Games. And several competitors, notably gymnast Simone Biles, spoke out about the mental health toll of the training regimen, pressures of the world stage and the pandemic.
This year, 88 national Olympic committees medaled — three more than in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and London in 2012. Three new countries received gold medals. Some others received their first of any kind. And the host nation of Japan won a record number of medals.
Despite the remarkable moments of athleticism and camaraderie on display over the past two weeks, the Games also were overshadowed by the rapid spread of coronavirus in and around Tokyo.
Tokyo logged a record number of coronavirus cases this week, burdening the hospital system amid a slow vaccine rollout, an increasingly apathetic public and the government’s unsuccessful efforts to restrict the spread of the delta variant. On Saturday, Tokyo reported 4,566 new coronavirus cases, after a record of 5,042 just two days prior. Japan’s positive daily cases exceeded 15,000 for the first time Thursday.
Olympic officials maintain that they have successfully prevented Games-related infections from spreading throughout the Japanese public, but some public health experts say the atmosphere around the Olympics have undermined public understanding of the severity of the virus.
The Tokyo Olympics largely was a made-for-TV affair, with no spectators in the stands at the vast majority of venues to minimize the spread of the virus. Fans joined virtually from around the world, sending selfie videos and clicking on a “virtual cheer” button on the Olympics video platform. At some venues, the staff played audio of prerecorded crowd sounds to manually generate an ambiance.
In a normal Games, athletes who completed their competitions would have spent time exploring the city and mingling with locals. But the “Pandemic Games” were far from normal. Most athletes were required to leave within 48 hours of completing their competition because of the pandemic.
That means there likely will be fewer athletes appearing at the ceremony than in the past, the last of the athletes who are still in Japan and spitting into vials every day to test negative for the coronavirus to train and compete in their events.