TOKYO — It was delayed by the pandemic. It was staged without fans, who could click a “virtual cheer” button from home. Protests decried the costs and risks. Athletes were hustled out of Japan after their events.

And now — after all the upheavals, uncertainties, oddities and, of course, glorious moments of competition — the Games will get their send-off from Tokyo on Sunday the same way it opened: full of pageantry, but in an eerily empty stadium.

What to know

  • A tropical storm is headed toward Japan, but Tokyo 2020 officials said it should not disrupt the Closing Ceremony.
  • The stadium will be mostly empty. Fewer than 1,000 guests attended the Opening Ceremony in a stadium that can hold about 68,000.
  • The 2024 host city Paris will be featured. During Sunday’s handoff, Paris Olympics organizers plan to unfurl from the Eiffel Tower the “biggest flag ever raised” to welcome the Games.
  • Four-time Olympian Kara Winger was selected as Team USA flag bearer. The javelin thrower takes over from basketball player Sue Bird and baseball infielder Eddy Alvarez, who carried the flag together during the Opening Ceremonies.

Health — both physical and mental — was at the forefront of the Tokyo Games. Athletes had trained an additional year because of the rescheduled Games. And several competitors, notably gymnast Simone Biles, spoke out about the mental health toll of the training regimen, pressures of the world stage and the pandemic.

This year, 88 national Olympic committees medaled — three more than in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and London in 2012. Three new countries received gold medals. Some others received their first of any kind. And the host nation of Japan won a record number of medals.

Despite the remarkable moments of athleticism and camaraderie on display over the past two weeks, the Games also were overshadowed by the rapid spread of coronavirus in and around Tokyo.

Tokyo logged a record number of coronavirus cases this week, burdening the hospital system amid a slow vaccine rollout, an increasingly apathetic public and the government’s unsuccessful efforts to restrict the spread of the delta variant. On Saturday, Tokyo reported 4,566 new coronavirus cases, after a record of 5,042 just two days prior. Japan’s positive daily cases exceeded 15,000 for the first time Thursday.

Olympic officials maintain that they have successfully prevented Games-related infections from spreading throughout the Japanese public, but some public health experts say the atmosphere around the Olympics have undermined public understanding of the severity of the virus.

The Tokyo Olympics largely was a made-for-TV affair, with no spectators in the stands at the vast majority of venues to minimize the spread of the virus. Fans joined virtually from around the world, sending selfie videos and clicking on a “virtual cheer” button on the Olympics video platform. At some venues, the staff played audio of prerecorded crowd sounds to manually generate an ambiance.

In a normal Games, athletes who completed their competitions would have spent time exploring the city and mingling with locals. But the “Pandemic Games” were far from normal. Most athletes were required to leave within 48 hours of completing their competition because of the pandemic.

That means there likely will be fewer athletes appearing at the ceremony than in the past, the last of the athletes who are still in Japan and spitting into vials every day to test negative for the coronavirus to train and compete in their events.