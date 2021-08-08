Organizers set up a grassy field in the middle of the stadium, in an effort to make athletes feel as if they are at a Tokyo park, organizers said. The move acknowledged that the Olympians could not spend time hanging out in the city, as they normally would have, due to covid restrictions. Performances, like jumping rope and yoga, re-created what it feels like to be in an imaginary park in the capital, a slice of life that organizers hope to convey to the athletes.