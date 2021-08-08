Tokyo Olympian Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and 2017 world all-around champion Morgan Hurd (Florida) are set to participate in the tour before they head to college in time for the season, which starts in January. Lee said “there has been talk” about her taking part but she hasn’t made a decision and knows she couldn’t miss too many college classes. For the most part, Lee will be able to take advantage of these types of opportunities without turning professional and giving up her college eligibility.