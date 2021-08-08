Before Sunday’s match, the American players gathered in a “gratitude circle,” as they have been doing before matches for several years now. It was here that they could not only express gratitude, but also share concerns, worries, doubts, with the knowledge someone else was feeling the same way. What they were taking on in Tokyo was huge: Trying to crush the awful, gold-less narrative that, despite other triumphs in other tournaments, had come to define the program.