It’s worth reviewing that record. On Sept. 15, 1935, Hitler announced the Nuremburg Laws, breaking his pledge that the Berlin Games would be free from Jewish persecution. The U.S. consul general in Berlin at the time, George Messersmith, recognized the importance of the Olympics to Hitler in consolidating his power and establishing the globe’s lack of opposition his agenda. He urged the State Department to boycott, warning: “The holding of the Olympic Games in Berlin in 1936 has become the symbol of the conquest of the world by National Socialist Doctrine.” An American boycott would draw a line, Messersmith wrote, and be “one of the most serious blows which National Socialist prestige could suffer within an awakening Germany.” What’s more, “America should prevent its athletes from being used by another government as a political instrument.”