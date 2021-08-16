“They are crying. … They are afraid,” Khalida Popal, who lives in London after death threats over her public opposition to the Taliban forced her into exile, said in comments published by the Associated Press. “The Taliban is all over. They are going around creating fear. That breaks my heart because of all these years we have worked to raise the visibility of women, and now I’m telling my women in Afghanistan to shut up and disappear. Their lives are in danger.”