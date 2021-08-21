But she couldn’t do the same thing Saturday, even as her event garnered buzz from around the world. There was a star-studded lineup performing in Eugene — and there were a slew of memorable performances, including by Athing Mu, who followed her gold medal in Tokyo in the 800 with a personal-best 1:55.04 to win the event Saturday. And there was Noah Lyles, who blew past the field with a meet record time of 19.52 to win the men’s 200, which was just a sliver shy of his personal best. But neither of those events had captured the hype of Richardson’s return. Nike aired a commercial featuring Richardson on NBC before she ran, and she winked at the camera before she lined up.