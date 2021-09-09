Speaking in an auditorium with a crowd of roughly 100 people, Lyles again shared the experience of his Olympic run-up: The stress he felt at the onset of the pandemic and the postponement of the Olympics; the mental health issues he struggled with after the death of George Floyd; going on antidepressants; feeling scared at the realization those antidepressants affected his performance; going off antidepressants; winning the U.S. trials when, “at one point, I thought to myself, ‘I might not make this team,’ ” he revealed; an Olympic performance in which he failed to win a 200 meters race for the second time in his professional career; and an emotional, public outpouring thereafter.