The only other serious law enforcement effort came from the Sheriff’s office in Walker County, Texas, which tried to search the Karolyi Ranch gymnastics training center, where Nassar committed much of his abuse. According to an employee, officers were turned away at the direction of Penny, who allegedly ordered the site cleansed of records with Nassar’s name on them and had them sent to him in Indianapolis, where USA Gymnastics is based, before officers could return with a search warrant. A Texas grand jury has indicted Penny for destroying or hiding evidence; he has pleaded not guilty.