The review comes after Richardson punched her ticket to Tokyo in June by winning the 100-meter final at the U.S. Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds. Shortly after, a positive marijuana test nullified her result and precluded her from participating in the Summer Games after she accepted a 30-day ban. Richardson said she had smoked marijuana to help cope with the stress of her mother’s recent death. WADA tests athletes for substances of abuse during competition and lists THC as one of those substances, alongside cocaine, heroin and MDMA/ecstasy.