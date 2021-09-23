U.S. athletes competing in Beijing must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or obtain a medical or religious exemption by then, the organization’s website states. The requirement applies to team staff members who use the organization’s facilities and training centers as well. The Olympics begin Feb. 4 — less than six months after the end of the Summer Games — and the Paralympics start March 4. The new mandate extends to all who plan or hope to be part of Team USA’s delegation, who must show proof of vaccination or be granted an exemption by Dec. 1. In addition, the mitigation and protocols set for Tokyo’s Summer Games will remain in place.