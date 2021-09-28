The name “Larry Nassar,” of course, refers to the sexual abuse she and more than 160 other gymnasts experienced for years from former USA Gymnastics Larry Nassar, who was convicted of his crimes in 2018. Along with McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols, who also were abused by Nassar, Biles recently testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the FBI’s handling of claims against him. Allegations were first brought to the FBI in 2015, but a 2021 report by the Justice Department inspector general said the agency “failed to respond to the Nassar allegations with the utmost seriousness and urgency that they deserved and required, made numerous and fundamental errors when they did respond to them, and violated multiple FBI policies.”