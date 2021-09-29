Keller, 39, entered the plea in a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Richard J. Leon. The plea agreement calls for Keller to cooperate with the government in other cases stemming from the attack in exchange for the government dropping the other six charges against him. No date was set for the sentencing hearing, as Department of Justice attorneys asked the court for ample time to allow for Keller’s cooperation.
The government’s attorneys detailed Keller’s movements on Jan. 6 for Judge Leon, saying Keller was in the Capitol for nearly an hour, at one point yelling “F--- Nancy Pelosi” and “F--- Charles E. Schumer,” and at another point yanking his elbow away from a police officer trying to remove him and other rioters.
Keller, who won two gold medals and five medals overall as an Olympian in 2000, 2004 and 2008, did not speak before the judge, except to answer a series of questions demonstrating his understanding of the charges and the plea agreement. Neither Keller nor his attorney, Edward MacMahon, answered reporters’ questions outside the courthouse.
In remarks before the judge, MacMahon said Keller is “trying to make amends for the terrible mistake he made.” He added that Keller is “embarrassed” and hopes to “start his life over.”
Keller’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection was first noted by members of the swimming community in the days following the attack. As first reported by the swimming website SwimSwam.com, Keller, a Colorado Springs resident, was spotted in news videos of the mob surging into the Capitol. If Keller’s 6-foot-6 frame and familiar features didn’t give him away, the blue Team USA jacket he was wearing, with the U.S. Olympic Team patch on the shoulder, did.
The violent attack, spurred by then-President Donald Trump and his supporters, came as Congress was working to tally the electoral votes from the November presidential election, which Trump lost. Five people died as a result of the attack, and dozens of U.S. Capitol police were injured.
Keller, who was not observed in any violent actions in the videos, was charged in U.S. District Court in Denver on Jan. 13, just a week after the assault on the Capitol, and turned himself in to authorities the next day. On Feb. 10, he was indicted by a grand jury on seven counts, carrying a maximum sentence of nearly 30 years. Keller initially pleaded not guilty, but prosecutors indicated in August that Keller had been offered a plea deal and informed Judge Leon he was prepared to accept it.
Keller swam for Team USA in three Olympics — Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 — and won a total of five medals, including two golds. He is perhaps best known within the sport for anchoring Team USA’s gold-medal-winning 4x200-meter freestyle relay in Athens — a quartet that also featured Michael Phelps in the leadoff leg – by out-touching Australian legend Ian Thorpe in the adjacent lane.