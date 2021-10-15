The five-kilometer qualification race will be held Oct. 31 — 1,000 days before the Paris Games — on the Champs-Elysées. The runners will be given a head start over Kipchoge, and anyone who finishes before him will earn a spot in the 2024 Olympic mass-participation marathon.
The 36-year-old Kenyan was the 2003 world champion at 5,000 meters (about 3.1 miles), and his personal best at that distance is 12 minutes 46.53 seconds, the sixth-fastest time ever recorded. Kipchoge also has earned two Olympic medals in the event, a bronze at the 2004 Athens Games and silver four years later in Beijing.
Paris Olympic officials unveiled the mass-participation marathon in February 2019 as a way to open up the Games to more competitors without diluting the world-class fields the events attract. Potential participants must register on the Club Paris website and then compile points via athletic activities such as running, cycling or swimming. Anyone who compiles 100,000 points will be entered into a drawing for spots in the marathon. The lottery will be held in early 2024.
Anyone interested in running the 5K race against Kipchoge, or in compiling enough points to earn a spot in the drawing for the Olympic mass-participation marathon without challenging the greatest distance runner the world ever has seen, can click here for more details.