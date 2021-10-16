For much of her adult life, Humphries has been trying to understand what it means to fit a certain expectation of a female athlete. She’s fiercely competitive, and she knows that often puts people off. She says she can’t help her fiery glares and purposeful struts around the weight room. When she was a young ski racer, teammates and competitors avoided hanging out with her. She remembers riding the ski lifts alone … often. She also wasn’t close with many of the other Canadian bobsledders.