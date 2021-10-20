As she talked, Eileen got up from the couch and walked across the room, keeping a FaceTime conversation going. “Can you see this picture?” she asked, holding her phone to a frame. Jeff had always been a keen photographer, hiking up the racecourses when he was on-site to snap action photos of his daughter and her competitors. And here was a family portrait, displayed in the family home, taken by Jeff with a timer, when he ran back to join his wife, his daughter, his son, and his soon-to-be-daughter-in-law, all smiling. The family was standing right at the spot at which Taylor and his fiancee Kristi would be married. The Gore Range section of the Rockies stretched out behind them.