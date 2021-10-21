At the U.S. Olympic trials in June, Kayla DiCello slipped from the bars during perhaps the most important competition of her career, effectively dashing her hopes of making the team for Tokyo. The 17-year-old still traveled to the Tokyo Olympics, as an alternate, but then returned home to Boyds, Md., and began preparing for her next opportunity at world championships. This time, with the U.S. Olympians not vying for selection, DiCello emerged as one of the country’s top contenders, so she headed to Kitakyushu, Japan, to take part in a competition of this magnitude for the first time.