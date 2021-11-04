Modern pentathlon has been facing criticism since last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, where Germany’s modern pentathlon coach, Kim Raisner, slapped a rider’s horse after the horse refused to jump a fence, drawing outrage around the world.
“We know that this information will be surprising and even shocking to you,” the UIPM letter to its membership said.
Then, in an apparent acknowledgment of the controversy, the letter went on to say the organization had been reviewing “the riding discipline” before adding: “But life within the Olympic movement changes fast.”
Modern pentathlon leaders have been working to make the sport more compatible with newer disciplines such as skateboarding and BMX biking that have been added in recent Olympics. Already, plans have been made to squeeze competitions into a 90-minute window that included horse riding for the 2024 Olympics, which is why horse riding won’t be removed until 2028.
Thursday’s letter listed a number of criteria for the replacement sport, saying the UIPM wants to find something that is “attractive and relevant to global youth and future generations” while also low-cost, with gender equity and “exciting and easily understandable for TV / digital audiences and all sports fans.”