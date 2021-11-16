Rotich was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation last week before entering a plea during a proceeding in which he mostly stared at the floor, according to Reuters. His attorney declined to discuss the results of the evaluation and said she planned to ask for her client to be released on bail. A bail hearing was set for Dec. 1.
Police said Rotich had been trying to flee the country at the time of his arrest, which came after he crashed his vehicle in a car chase with police in Mombasa, 500 miles from Iten. Police chief Tom Makori said at the time that Rotich’s relatives had told police that he had called them in a state of extreme agitation and had asked for forgiveness for an unspecified act, according to the Associated Press.
Tirop, 25, was a two-time World Championships bronze medalist in the 10,000 meters, and she finished fourth in the 5,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics in August. In September, she set a record time of 30 minutes 1 second in the Adizero Road to Records event, a women’s-only 10-kilometer road race in Germany.
Her death was a shock in a country that typically produces some of the world’s top distance runners. Praising Tirop as a “Kenyan hero,” Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement that she “painfully lost her young life through a criminal act perpetuated by selfish and cowardly people.” In a separate statement, Athletics Kenya said, “Kenya has lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletics giants on the international stage.”
Tirop lived and trained in a region in Kenya that boasts of being the cradle of champions because of the famed distance runners it has produced. She first gained major notice in 2015, when at age 19 she became the second-youngest woman to win a world cross-country title, following South Africa’s Zola Budd in 1985.
Runners paid tribute to her by wearing decals during the New York City Marathon, and Viola Cheptoo, who finished second in the race, said the weeks following Tirop’s death had been “really challenging. There were no signs of abuse because she kept it to herself, and just knowing how she was murdered, the pain that she went through, has really affected me.”
Cheptoo was among a group of athletes and relatives of Tirop who formed “Tirop’s Angels” to raise awareness of violence against women because, Cheptoo said, “We know a lot of athletes are suffering in silence.”
“I ran this race for Agnes,” Cheptoo said after the New York City Marathon. “When it got really tough, I just kept thinking, you know, Agnes would have been running in New York in a year or two.”
Cheptoo had spoken powerfully during Tirop’s funeral, urging Kenyan government officials to take action against gender-based violence.
“I’m standing here because something has to be done, and it has to be done now. Not tomorrow. Not any other day. It has to start today,” she said as she stood beside Tirop’s coffin. “We are here because we are putting our sister to rest, but we are also here to raise our voices. We need to be heard as women. We need people to understand that we are not tools. We are not anyone’s property.”