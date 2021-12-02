Less than six months after the Tokyo Olympics finished, the Beijing Olympics will begin Feb. 4. Unlike the Tokyo Summer Games, which were delayed a year by the coronavirus pandemic, the Winter Olympics will start on time.

Beijing is hosting an Olympics for the second time in 14 years, having also put on the 2008 Summer Olympics. While these Games will be centered in the same area of Beijing as the 2008 Olympics, the mountain events are in the resorts of Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

Here is what you need to know about the 2022 Beijing Games.