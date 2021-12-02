Chinese officials responded by sharing what it said was video of Peng dining with friends Nov. 20. A day later, officials set up a video call between Peng and Bach, who said he was satisfied that Peng was “fine.” However, he did not determine whether she was able to speak or travel without government interference or intimidation. Human rights advocates sharply criticized Bach for using his stature as IOC president to shield the 2022 Olympics host as the hashtag #whereispengshuai gathered steam on social media.