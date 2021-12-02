Humphries, who has won two golds and one bronze in three Olympics for Canada, has been competing internationally for the U.S. since being granted her release from Team Canada in 2019, a year after she filed a complaint in which she alleged that country’s bobsled coach, Todd Hays, abused her mentally and physically. Hays has denied the allegations to investigators and in legal filings.
But the Olympics were another matter. Rule 41 of the Olympic charter requires athletes to be a “national” of the country they represent. Humphries, who married former U.S. bobsledder Travis Armbruster in 2019, applied for citizenship late that year, but such requests often take about three years to be granted, a process slowed even more in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Humphries recently said that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials have told her that her request might not be processed until 2023.
The IOC had indicated it would not make an exception for Humphries, leaving an expedited processing of her application by the USCIS as her only hope.
“The only thing I can equate it to is what it feels like to win an Olympic gold medal,” Humphries said in a phone conversation Thursday afternoon. “And I think that that’s something that regardless of what happens moving forward, this is a real life achievement. This is something more than a race in sports. This is something that we’ve had to work really hard for, and this is something life-changing.”