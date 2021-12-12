It is too late to act by conscripting U.S. athletes as the political combatants this government couldn’t produce in its ranks to pressure the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to pull its teams from the games, as faux tough guy Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and his reactionary colleagues are haranguing now on Capitol Hill. It also may be unfair. I recall Anita DeFrantz, who rose to become a U.S. Olympic and IOC official, telling me how angered she was as a rower on the 1980 U.S. Olympic team, having all she trained for, for so long, taken from her by the Carter Administration’s convincing the U.S. Olympic team to pull out of the Moscow Games in protest of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.