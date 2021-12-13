But it comes at an emotional cost for those who said they were abused while being treated by Nassar, many of whom had to reveal the details of that abuse publicly, including gold medalists Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman. It also comes after the leadership of USA Gymnastics and the USOPC were assailed by gymnasts for turning a blind eye to Nassar, who is serving what is essentially a life sentence in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting children and possessing child pornography.