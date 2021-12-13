But it comes at an emotional cost for those who said they were abused while being treated by Nassar, many of whom had to reveal the details of that abuse publicly, including gold medalists Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman. It also comes after the leadership of USA Gymnastics and the USOPC were assailed by gymnasts for turning a blind eye to Nassar, who is serving what is essentially a life sentence in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting children and possessing child pornography.
The settlement was revealed in court Monday morning and became official in the afternoon after Judge Robyn Moberly took several hours to read the agreement.
“We prevailed for one simple reason, the courage and tenacity of the survivors,” John Manly, the attorney for many of the girls and women assaulted by Nassar, said in a statement. “These brave women relived their abuse publicly in countless media interviews so that not one more child will be forced to suffer physical, emotional or sexual abuse in pursuit of their dreams.”
