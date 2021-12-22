Distill it all to this: The NHL needs a full 82-game regular season, because each of the 32 owners needs 41 home dates, because the league needs all those bottoms in all those seats for the first time since 2018-19, the Before Times. There’s the dollars and cents that might be gained if a thrilling Olympic tournament hooks new fans. That’s countered by the dollars and cents that will be gained if arena doors remain open and fans can still safely attend.